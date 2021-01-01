The corona year has held up terror without end, but it ends in a forgiving way. There are increasing signs that things will look up again in 2021. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

When people from Sydney to New York, from Beijing to Berlin happily welcomed the New Year twelve months ago, they still dreamed of the beginning of the “golden twenties”. As you know, things turned out a little differently. The Corona shock met humanity unexpectedly. The best thing about the memorable 2020 can be said, is that happily it is now coming to an end, and deservedly without a singing or sounding in one silent New Year’s Eve – and that 2021 should have little trouble turning out to be a better year.

Corona hope for 2021: vaccine and Hölderlin’s verses

We can draw consolation from Hölderlin’s famous verses from the Patmos hymn, which is going around the world these days: “But where there is danger, the saving grows too.” the zest for life stealing virus developed. With a little luck that will allow us vaccine sometime in the next year a return to a life as we knew and loved it.

Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur. © Marcus sleep

New Year’s Eve 2020: The year also brought good things – from the US election to the Brexit pact

And there is much more reason to look optimistically into the New Year: In literally the last minute, the sleepwalking politicians (new German: politicians, another “achievement” from 2020) on this side of the English Channel have a complete break between the European Mainland and friends and partners on the British Isles; the citizens of America have shaken off a president who was more of a troublemaker than the dormant pole of the Western community of values. And finally, booming Asia not only brought us the virus, but – in the form of a booming economy – also threw the lifebuoy for our export industry.

There is, as the Federal President said, a lot of light at the end of the tunnel – and it’s not the oncoming train. 2021 comes without pomp and fireworks. But eagerly awaited.