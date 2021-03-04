Opening when the number of corona cases is high is risky. But testing and swift vaccination should offer more security. The necessary materials are required for this. That could be a problem.

Berlin – Does Germany have to remain in lockdown because vaccination is going too slowly and there are too few tests available? This question is widespread in the minds of some after the heads of government fought for over nine hours on Wednesday about the further Corona path.

According to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), it was “tough negotiations”. “Intensive” discussions translated from the political parlance usually means something like “there was a lot of fighting”. And according to the information that leaked once more from the chatty group on Wednesday, it seems to have become quite heated between some officials, for example between Markus Söder (CSU) and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD).

The heads of the federal and state governments seem to have held up one crucial topic for several hours: vaccination and testing. Because that’s exactly where the crux of the matter lies: These two tools are the way to gradually open up and get out of the corona pandemic. Everyone agrees on that. “In the coming weeks and months, until all citizens could be offered a vaccination, regular corona tests will be an important component in enabling more normality and secure contacts,” the decision paper says. A central element, even if the tests do not give one hundred percent certainty that the result will be correct.

Corona tests should enable openings to be opened step by step: But is there enough material at all?

But the necessary prerequisites must also be met for such plans. The image reported that they said they would not have enough tests until April. Also RTL and ntv reported that Spahn has not yet placed an order for self-tests.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) rejected in a press conference shortly before the end of the Corona summit that there was also strong criticism of Spahn from the Prime Minister. “There was some irritation among us Prime Ministers about the question of rapid antigen tests in relation to lay tests.” It took a while to unravel it. But Spahn made it clear that 40 million units of rapid antigen tests “have been ordered for Germany”. After all, Spahn could not be criticized for the fact that the test offer has not yet been called up. How Ramelow came up with this number and what period he meant by it is unclear.

The Handelsblatt last reported that according to the Ministry of Health, 500 million rapid tests have been secured for the year 2021 via framework agreements with manufacturers. Another 300 million tests would come through an EU procurement program. It is not entirely clear how many tests would be available at short notice. The ministry has received feedback from the companies that 150 million rapid tests are currently in stock.

Corona tests: “At some point and on a large scale, there will also be self-tests”

But every citizen should now have the opportunity to be tested for free once a week. With around 80 million inhabitants, a lot of material is needed. Where should the tests come from? In any case, the head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun, assured in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” that there was sufficient capacity in Germany for the test strategy, which the opposition, however, doubted. “There are very, very many rapid tests available. The manufacturers are stockpiling hundreds of millions, ”said Braun. Sales are just starting with the self-tests. In the first few weeks, the conventional rapid tests would continue to be used.

Spahn also emphasized in the Bundestag on Thursday that tests carried out by trained staff are available. On the self-test, however, Vice Chancellor Scholz expressed himself rather cautiously in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”: “At some point and on a large scale there will also be self-tests.” At some point, not yet.

Fighting corona in Germany: Now a task force is to come

Because for this purpose a task force is now being set up. In the eyes of the opposition in particular, it comes much too late: “Incredibly enough that the MPK only talks about a task force for the procurement of rapid tests after a pandemic for over a year,” writes FDP politician Marco Buschmann.

As the image wants to have learned, Merkel is said to be pissed off at Spahn. Little vaccine, no tests – yes, that upsets many Germans too. Since scraps of such rounds are pierced again and again, sometimes without context, it is unclear to what extent this claim is really true. At the same time, several media reported that Merkel had protected Spahn from the country leaders. (cibo / dpa)