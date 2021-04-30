A corona test center has been set up in the Frankfurt Justice Center. The employees have been waiting for this for a long time. Quite a few were annoyed by an act of the Hessian Ministry of Justice that was perceived as a delaying tactic.

A.On Thursday morning it is still very quiet in the new Corona test center. Most of the judicial employees who come to the converted court canteen just get something to eat quickly and scurry towards the office with their trays, past the partition walls behind which the employees of the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund are waiting for people willing to test. “But that will soon be more,” says the young woman, who in a full-body protective suit and with soothing accompanying singsong tests all those who are already finding their way to her.

She’ll probably be right. For months, the employees of the courts have been following how politicians are discussing test capacities and introducing compulsory testing in companies and schools. In the judiciary, however, hardly anything happened, although in many places nothing works without a presence. Lawyers, experts, interpreters and witnesses also belong to the group of those who visit the courts on a daily basis and who, as infected, could cause entire processes to fail. Quite a few were annoyed by an act of the Hessian Ministry of Justice that was perceived as a delaying tactic. For too long it had been said that there was no money for tests, reported FAZ employees. It was said that there was no need for a separate test center, after all, there was a quick test for every citizen once a week.