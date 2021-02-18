Thanks to the easy-to-use self-test, people infected with corona can be found and isolated in Austrian schools. Finally!

VIENNA taz | “Negative,” said 13-year-old Matilde A. when she came home on Wednesday, and she smiled all over her face. The joy was not a school grade, but a Covid test. Picking a nose before the start of lessons – that is the strategy with which Austria’s Ministry of Education wants to keep schools open over the long term. This week, 536 symptom-free infected people were discovered in 1.3 million samples. You will have to be quarantined for ten days if the more reliable PCR test confirms the result.

The name “nose pick test” is intended to indicate that self-testing is child’s play. In contrast to the usual tests, in which the cotton swab is pushed uncomfortably into the upper nasal cavity, the swab only has to pick up the lower nasal mucus like a finger when popping. Few parents refuse to give their consent to the tests, and their children have to stay at home.

Last week, the reagents only revealed about 200 Covid-19 positives. However, only in the federal states of Vienna and Lower Austria. The school children in the other seven countries only returned from the semester break this Monday. This time there were a total of 353 positive tests in Vienna and Lower Austria. “We do not attribute this to an increasing frequency of infection, but to an increased test routine”, quoted the Austria Press Agency Education Minister Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP). 364 children and 172 teachers were found among those who tested positive nationwide. This corresponds to an incidence of less than 50 while the last 7-day incidence was 111.

The lessons take place in shifts despite the extensive testing: Half of the students come to class on Monday and Tuesday, the other half on Wednesday and Thursday. Everyone does virtual homeschooling on Friday.

Social isolation

Austria is breaking new ground with the nose drill tests. The opposition, supported by sociologists and psychiatrists, had been putting pressure on to reopen schools for some time.

Every day between 35 and 40 people report to the corona hotline of the psychosocial service in Austria who cannot cope with a loss of interest and energy in lockdown or even fall into depression. While older people, especially retirees, are coping better with the crisis, young people in particular are suffering. They lack the social exchange between school and leisure time. A study by the Department of Psychotherapy and Biopsychosocial Health at Danube University in Krems found depressive symptoms in 26 percent of those surveyed, and symptoms of anxiety and sleep disorders have also become mass phenomena.

What has also contributed to the opening of schools after more than two months is the concern for children who have been “lost” during homeschooling. Schoolchildren who have to share a cell phone with siblings or a laptop with their parents are difficult to reach and cannot send in their homework on time or not at all.

A survey by the Institute for Higher Studies, which is based on statements from 4,000 teachers, shows that 12 percent of all children in elementary school and lower grades across all schools were barely or not at all accessible during the first lockdown. In schools with a high proportion of foreigners or in low-income districts, the rates were 40 percent (elementary schools) and 37 percent (lower grades).