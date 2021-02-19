They should be available for sale in March: Corona self-tests for use at home. What do they bring? Eight questions and answers.

1 Previously, the use of rapid corona tests was only allowed to specialists, now lay people should also be allowed to test themselves. Why suddenly?

Studies have since shown that there are enough viruses in the nasal vestibule of infected people to come to a meaningful result. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) has now basically approved rapid tests for lay people. Around 30 quick tests are waiting for a special approval at the Federal Office for Medicinal Products, TÜV or Dekra just have to check them. At some point in March, the corona rapid tests for home use will then be available to buy.

2 How do these lay tests differ from the professional tests?

From a technical point of view, most manufacturers use the same chemicals as the previous rapid tests. The main difference lies in the sampling and the instructions. The supplement to the previous rapid tests was difficult to understand. And anyone who, as a layperson, has not had a stick stuck into their nose at least once will not believe how deep the swab has to go horizontally into their nose in order to reach the throat wall behind it. Now the supplements should be written in a more understandable way. The large provider Hoffmann-La Roche confirms that the simplified nose test that is to come on the German market uses essentially the same components as the previous rapid test. The only difference lies in the device for taking samples, the instructions and the officially promised accuracy, which is now a little lower.

3 What types of tests will there be?

Various products are in the running. A saliva sample from the mouth is sufficient for the spit test. It is sucked up using a tube and, mixed with the buffer solution, placed in the well of the test cassette. In the gargle test, the user gargles a solution for 10 to 30 seconds and spits it into a cup. The sample is then taken from this throat rinse water. With the nose test it will be sufficient in future to stroke the front part of the nose with the cotton swab.

4 For whom will the application be useful?

In general, there are two areas of application: where there are many people at risk of infection, and in private households with specific symptoms. With the self-tests, for example, the ongoing monitoring of schools would be a possibility: the children simply check their infection status themselves. Since the viral load is often only sufficient for a positive self-test for a short time in symptom-free processes, home tests have no evidence of an infection , according to experts, makes less sense. But at least the citizens can get a certain security after a risk encounter – especially if they are suddenly plagued by a sore throat or cough.

5 How admissible are the results?

Some of them are a little less accurate than the previous rapid tests that require a throat swab, but they are on the same level. Typical values ​​for a test that would make sense to approve would be a sensitivity of 85 percent and a specificity of 95 percent for self-removal of the sample. Most providers, however, already promise much better values. Sensitivity says how many actually sick people slip through the test. 85 percent means: out of 100 actively infected people he misses 15. Specificity says something about the frequency of false alarms. 95 percent means: out of 100 completely healthy people, 5 are mistakenly recognized as sick. Even with the quick tests that have been professionally taken to date, experts have always pointed out that they can only be a snapshot and that they work particularly well in people with a high virus load. A negative test result does not have to mean that you are not already carrying the virus.

6 I test myself positive. What should I do then?

Don’t panic. Psychologists warn that citizens may ignore the test for fear of stigma or simply being overwhelmed by the situation. “However, every positive test at home should be followed by an immediate call to the family doctor or the health department,” advises the pharmacy association. Health Minister Jens Spahn also calls for the result to be verified by the laboratory using a PCR test.

7 Where will the lay tests be given?

The self-tests will not be pharmacy-only, so they can be offered anywhere in stores or online. Spahn expressly speaks of sales via discount stores such as Aldi, Lidl and Edeka, but also via drugstores such as Rossmann and dm. With this he combines the hope of low prices and sufficient supply. Spahn believes that bottlenecks are possible in the beginning, but expects these to resolve quickly – just like with protective masks at the time. “We hear from large-volume manufacturers that they each produce 50 million, 100 million or even more pieces per month and bring them to the European market,” says Spahn. However, they will not be available free of charge – unlike rapid tests by trained staff.

8 Are rapid corona tests a means to get out of the lockdown tyranny?

Yes, and only if they really have an impact on the infection process. They are one of the “smart” instruments for fighting pandemics that we had hoped for last year – only they were not yet used because they were simply not available in sufficient quantities. However, the quick tests for at home could soon help our lives return to normal a little: Visits to the cinema, theater and restaurants no longer seem far away, and school lessons could also take place with better feelings thanks to the self-tests.