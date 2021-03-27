The Supreme Medical Authority in Britain announced its approval of a rapid test to detect the Corona virus, the result of which appears in just 20 seconds.

The UK startup iAbra stated that the Virolens test had received approval from the Supreme Medical Authority in Britain, after it was tested at London’s Heathrow Airport, according to what was revealed by the British newspaper, The Daily Mail, and the company hopes to launch its product on a larger scale in the coming months. With the exit of the United Kingdom from closure, specifically in airports, sports places and workplaces.

The test includes a swab of saliva from the inner cheeks, unlike the more common nasal and tonsil swabs, which may be uncomfortable, as the swabs are inserted into a cartridge that goes into the Virolens device, which is the size of a coffee machine, and which cleans the sample for Corona virus, is located inside The device is a digital camera connected to a microscope that checks the sample through a computer programmed to detect the virus, and users take their own sample, and they need only one trained person to operate the device, and each examination device is capable of running hundreds of tests per day. The company that distributes the test claims that it is one of the most rapid and accurate tools for detecting the virus, as its accuracy in detecting people infected with the virus has reached 98 percent.

The product was tested at Heathrow Airport, and its performance was compared to PCR tests, which can take several days to show, and it turned out to be similar in result.

“This new test, designed in Britain, shows that the UK can continue to play a major role in the global battle against Covid-19 and help move the world again,” says company director Gus Bassett. Adding: “The speed of testing, along with the launch of the vaccine, enables us to return to normal life, making the reopening of the economy and tourism safer for everyone.”