Corona testing The waitress can again replace the store’s cashier if the congestion testing congestion doesn’t ease – Hus assures that queues will be shortened this week

Hus assures that the queues will be shortened this week.

Coronavirus testing congestion in the metropolitan area has forced large employers to come up with new tricks to act.

For example, in September, as in the spring, some employees from restaurants will be transferred to HOK-Elanto’s stores if there are a lot of staff absent.

Among the 6,000 employees, there have been many who have had to wait in recent weeks for a test result for a child or other family member to come out.

“Yes, it has been a big challenge for many to see how quickly family members get to the test,” says the Occupational Welfare Manager Marja Kuusisto.

In August, shifts had to be arranged and temporary labor had to be used. Kuusisto praises the employees for their flexibility. He estimates that the situation has already improved significantly since last week.

HOK-Elanto is for safety reasons, has also started since the beginning of the epidemic from having workers ’own corona tests carried out through occupational health. The same is said from Kesko, the tests have been purchased privately for both the well-being of employees and the prevention of infections.

“I also see that this is a matter of social responsibility,” says Kesko’s leading occupational health doctor. Johanna Larkio. He also says the situation for workers ’family members was already eased when THL’s instructions on children’s tests last week eased.

For large public employers, the route through occupational health also works.

“Recruiting skilled staff for testing is a challenge like everyone else, but we are doing well. You get time for the same day and the results of the test taken today, Tuesday, will come no later than Thursday, ”says the head of unit Anne-Maj Candolin Occupational health from Helsinki, which is thus responsible for the employees of the City of Helsinki.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) assures that the response times of the laboratories on the public side will be shortened within this week.

“We had a record day on Monday, working with our partner to analyze more than 5,000 samples,” says Director of Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen. Partner means Synlab.

On Tuesday, though, a fire alarm at Huslab’s premises caused extra concern, but it was just a rumbling power line. The resulting short power outage did not interfere with the operation of the corona laboratory. Lehtonen now estimates that the congestion can be relieved at this pace in a few days

The time required for sampling from the appointment has already been shortened. According to Lehtonen, times are offered on the same day in Vantaa, Espoo and Helsinki.

It still takes four days to analyze the sample, compared to two days for the current target and one day for politicians. This time therefore begins to elapse at the point where the sample arrives at the laboratory.

In the past, there have also been cases where information about the outcome has not ended up right up to the patient. Therefore, both Hus and its own health center send their own text messages about the negative result, i.e. the information arrives in duplicate for many.

Why then one gets the result of the test done on Wednesday over the weekend and the other days later?

Lehtonen says that testing is currently taking place in Espoo and Vantaa, but there has still been an extra tangle in Helsinki when sampling has been purchased from a private party.

The transfer of data between Mehiläinen and the city’s information systems requires manual work. Errors have occurred, for example, referrals have been lost and time has passed to investigate.

Drive-in testing station at Mehiläinen Exhibition Center.­

Can Helsinki resident then avoids the queue by applying for a test in another municipality?

Until now, it has not been possible, because Omaolo, which is used for appointments in Helsinki, has not had such a possibility.

Soon you can, because time can soon be booked with the Koronabot provided by Hus. This feature should be introduced later this week.

Samples are also not pre-ordered according to how likely the infection is considered. Health professionals are examined first, but otherwise no criteria related to the magnitude of the risk are used.

“It has been suggested that such criteria be introduced. But so far everyone is in the same queue, ”says Lehtonen.