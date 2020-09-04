Corona testing In August, young adults had the most positive corona test results in the Helsinki metropolitan area – “The challenge is that young people try to live normally,” says Hsein Lasse Lehtonen

Hus’s director of diagnostics hopes that young people will take tests and be more active in protecting themselves from infections.

Coronary infections seem to be spreading in the Helsinki metropolitan area now, especially among young adults, says recent statistics from Huslab in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts.

Lasse Lehtonen­

“Infections are likely to be concentrated in young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 with a lot of social contact,” says Hus’s director of diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen.

The August statistics clearly show the impact of the end of summer holidays and the start of schools, he said. In the 10–19 age group, infections are concentrated in high school.

The highest number of positive test results was found in the 20–29 age group, a total of 49.

In total, a total of 83,081 people took the Huslab corona test in August, of which 233 people tested positive.

Lehtonen hopes that young people will take tests and protect themselves from infections even more actively than at present.

The numbers tell on the same subject as the news of the last few days. Corona infections have been exposed, for example, at an event organized at the University of Helsinki to start studying new medical students, where 300 people were exposed.

“The challenge is that young people are trying to live normally. I understand that students want to move and maintain traditions, but in this situation, more moderate ways should be devised, even if they are a bit of a hindrance to having fun, ”says Lehtonen.

However, according to him, it cannot be concluded from the statistics that a certain age group would go particularly lazily or diligently in the test.

“There are people of all ages who are sensitive to health care and go to check even their smallest ailments, others have a higher threshold. It is more about the type of person than a certain age group, ”says Lehtonen.

According to Lehtonen, children's testing could be targeted even more precisely.

Last there has been a lot of discussion over the weeks about when a child with the flu should be taken for a corona test. Department of Health and Welfare clarified its instructions so that the child’s symptoms can be monitored at home without testing if the symptom is mild and the child is not known to have been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus and no one in the family has traveled in the previous fourteen days.

Huslab also tested the most people under the age of ten in August, a total of 19,313 under the age of 10. Infections were found among them 11.

According to Lehtonen, the number of infections shows that testing children could be targeted even more precisely.

“However, if a two-year-old visits a grandmother in Eastern Savo and comes home with the flu, there is a completely different level of risk of infection than if a two-year-old flu has returned from her grandmother from Kosovo. In the latter case, testing is highly justified, ”he describes.

Indeed, experts are currently considering how child testing could be targeted.

Relatively few positive test results have also been obtained from people over the age of 70, ie 11. According to Lehtonen, the protection measures in care homes in the Helsinki metropolitan area are good. No investigation has been carried out.

At the moment, you can take the test and get the result in a couple of days, according to Lehtonen.

In international studies have found that some of the negative test results are false. According to Lehtonen, the proportion of false negative test results in Huslab is about 20 percent.

The reason, he says, is most often that sampling has failed. Obtaining a sample, especially from children, can be difficult.

After the summer holidays, corona testing was heavily congested around the country. Even in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, it took more than a week to get sampled and test results at worst. At the moment, you can take the test and get the result in a couple of days, according to Lehtonen.

“We are able to do five thousand tests a day and the number will double by mid-October,” says Lehtonen.

Admittedly, he estimates that with the arrival of the fall flu season, that too won’t be enough either.

According to Lehtonen, the worst bottleneck is currently in tracking people exposed to the coronavirus.