Minister of Labor Heil is forcing compulsory testing for companies in the corona pandemic. The Union has so far resisted it.

Frankfurt / Berlin – Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) already wants one this Tuesday (April 13th, 2021) corona– Enforce test obligation * for companies across Germany in the cabinet – although the Union has so far rejected such an obligation. “Everyone must now do their part in the fight against Corona, including the world of work. In order to protect those who cannot work from home, we need comprehensive tests in the factories ”, Heil told“ Bild am Sonntag ”. “I want us to decide that on Tuesday in the federal government.”

Corona in Germany: Labor Minister Heil wants compulsory testing for companies

A survey of employees commissioned by the federal government showed that 61 percent currently have an employer who offers corona tests. “40 percent of employees do not receive any test offers from their employers. That is why we have to oblige the business community to make test offers to employees simply and unbureaucratically. Because testing protects the employees and keeps the companies open, ”said Heil.

According to the media report, the plans of the Federal Ministry of Labor provide that all employees who are not in the home office have the right to a corona test per week. Anyone who has a lot of customer contact or who works with food should be entitled to two tests per week. A certification requirement is not provided. It is enough for the employer to provide their employees with self-tests.

Corona: CDU / CSU refuses to test compulsory so far

So far, the Union had rejected compulsory testing for companies. Accordingly, the SPD now wants to enforce such an introduction by tightening the occupational health and safety ordinance in a package with the tightening of the Infection Protection Act. According to the occupational health and safety ordinance, the home office rule, which expires on April 30, is to be extended on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Merkel also wants to discuss the first draft of the new Infection Protection Act. From this, among other things, tougher corona rules with stricter contact restrictions are to be derived. Merkel has been calling for a new lockdown in Germany for days.