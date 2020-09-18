The Uttarakhand government had ordered a corona test for some time before the entry of passengers coming from other states to Uttarakhand. It was said in the order that either the passengers should bring their Kovid Negative Report or they will have to undergo a Kovid check on the border of Uttarakhand itself. However, now Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has given great relief to the passengers coming from outside.He said on Friday that there would be no Kovid check of passengers coming from Uttarakhand to Uttarakhand. He said that if a passenger is coming to Uttarakhand for three to four days, then he will not have to undergo a test. After this order, the traders and tourists of the state got a big relief.

Prior to this order, the state government was criticizing a lot and many problems were also coming up. The passengers who were trying to come for work for a few days from outside were also worried. The Chief Minister who reached Haridwar on Thursday had also submitted a memorandum to the traders of Haridwar demanding a concession for the passengers coming from outside.