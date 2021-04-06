The corona test can now be done quickly and safely in Hamburg while driving past. There are drive-in tests at the airport and at the fish auction hall.

Hamburg – There are many test centers for corona tests in Hamburg. On the one hand there are many locations that offer corona rapid tests, antigen tests and PCR tests, on the other hand there are also unusual variants such as the Gurgel test on St. Pauli*. Since everyone in Hamburg can now be tested for free once a week, more and more test centers in the city are opening their doors. Now there is also a completely new test variant in Hamburg: testing while driving by. To this end, two drive-in test centers were opened in the city.

The first Corona drive-in is at Hamburg Airport. Centogene has been offering antigen tests and PCR tests there for a long time. Not only travelers, but everyone can get tested for Corona here. Now also with a drive-in corona test. The second Corona drive-in is located at the Hamburg fish auction hall. Free quick tests in the drive-in are also possible here. How exactly that Testing while driving by works and what the costs are for the Corona drive-in at Hamburg Airport* You can find out more here.