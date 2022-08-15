When corona test stations sprang up like mushrooms, the risks of the model soon became apparent. Numerous fraud proceedings are now pending.

Berlin – A late purchase operator and his sister are said to have stolen a total of more than 12 million euros in Berlin by fraud with corona test centers – within just ten months. A suspected scam that, according to investigations, is said to have run over 18 test stations.

Four and a half months after the arrest of the siblings, it is one of the defense attorneys who takes the floor at the beginning of the trial before the Berlin Regional Court, rejecting the charges for the 46-year-old businessman and accusing the state of a “very serious failure”.

It is the largest criminal case in the capital to date on suspicion of fraud in the billing of corona citizen tests. The 46-year-old only states “self-employed” as a professional activity. The indictment states that he “operated numerous late purchases and other trades”. The businessman follows the reading of the indictment with folded arms.

Arrested in Berlin

He is charged with 67 cases – the public prosecutor assumes particularly serious fraud. His 44-year-old sister is accused of aiding and abetting. The siblings were arrested at the end of March 2022 during searches of apartments and test stations in Berlin. The businessman has been in custody since then, and his sister hasn’t been since June.

Between May 2021 and February 2022, the accused are said to have billed the Berlin Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians for corona tests that were not carried out at all or not in the specified number. According to the indictment, the man is said to have swindled around 9.7 million euros and the woman around 2.5 million euros. According to the indictment, the 46-year-old forwarded more than 6.6 million euros to an account in Turkey.

In a statement that his defense attorney Thomas Baumeyer reads out for him, the businessman rejects the accusation that he had named other people as alleged operators of test stations to the authorities to conceal his responsibility. The allegation of the prosecution is “emphatically denied”. In addition, the 46-year-old only operated two test centers – most recently there was only one in February.

Lawyer Baumeyer says in passing that his client “has committed no fraud and obtained no money illegally”. However, there is a “government failure” in connection with corona test centers. There was a lack of control and monitoring.

The indictment accuses the 46-year-old of also naming his sister and two separately prosecuted accomplices to the authorities as the operator “to conceal his factual operational responsibility”. According to the indictment, the sister promoted the actions of the 46-year-old by, among other things, allowing the use of her personal details for the registration and billing of test centers.

Nationwide fraud cases

Comparable cases also concern the judiciary in other federal states, such as in North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg. In Bochum, an entrepreneur was sentenced to six years in prison who confessed to having billed significantly more so-called citizen tests than had actually been carried out. The federal government suffered 24.5 million euros in damage. In May, the Freiburg district court sentenced a man to a suspended sentence because he had collected around 5.7 million euros for a test center that had never been operated.

After suspected cases of billing fraud had accumulated nationwide, the test regulation had been adjusted several times. Random checks and stricter specifications followed as to which statements are plausible. According to the Berlin Senate Department for Health, there were 1,656 commercial test sites at peak times (June 8, 2021) in the capital alone. According to the Senate, these were only “sporadically” controlled. The amount of damage assumed for the capital should have been at least 24 million euros months ago.

So far, 13 more trial days have been scheduled for the trial until October 24th. It is scheduled to continue this Wednesday. dpa