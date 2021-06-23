ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Corona management remains a minefield for the federal government: A stop is now to be put on fraud with tests. But there are mask allegations again.

Berlin – A bad suspicion made the rounds at the beginning of June: Are the accounts being cheated in some places in the Corona test centers *? The federal government has now drawn financial consequences from the scandal. But meanwhile, new allegations against Health Minister Jens Spahn * (CDU) are already smoldering. The ministry’s brief response to a request from the left to buy masks provides the opposition with new ammunition.

Corona: Merkel’s cabinet is launching stricter controls for test centers – remuneration is falling

In any case, stricter controls should take effect in the corona test centers – the cabinet decided on Wednesday. A regulation by Spahn is supposed to solve the problem. Among other things, private test centers should only be approved after individual testing. For supraregional operators, the possibility of collective billing for several test sites should be eliminated. At the same time, the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians will carry out additional examinations, if necessary also in-depth examinations or examinations on site.

The fees for the tests will also decrease. So far, including material costs for the test material, they have been up to 18 euros per test. For material costs, instead of up to 6 euros, a flat rate of 3.50 euros will be paid from July 1st – the previous maximum amount is to be dropped “due to the susceptibility to manipulation of the actual costs”. In the future, 8 euros will be reimbursed for the acceptance of the tests. So far it was 12 euros for non-medical providers. Most recently, Spahn had already pulled the emergency brake on the remuneration for vaccination certificates from pharmacies.

Jens Spahn and the Corona masks: Left irritated by the ministry’s response

However, this does not mean that all problems of the black-red government in corona management have been resolved and all doubts have been dispelled. A request from the left at Spahn’s health department creates new question marks. Financial expert Fabio de Masi wanted to know whether masks of poor quality were possibly obtained from the Emix company. According to de Masi, however, the ministry refused to provide information – with reference to trade secrets and ongoing legal proceedings.

“Why is it a secret whether Jens Spahn (possibly after the emergency brake of the Ministry of Health * because of the mask flood) has reordered scrap masks from the CSU lobbyist Tandler?” Asked the left-wing politician rhetorically. He suspected that millions of dollars were being stashed “for party friends”.

Corona in Germany: CDU and CSU continue to be criticized – the debate about the mask deal is boiling up again

De Masi’s request addresses two political problem areas: On the one hand, the uproar over the purchase of inadequate masks. On the other hand, on a mask deal, for which the daughter of the former CSU General Secretary Gerold Tandler is said to have received millions in commissions.

Spahn had told the Bundestag budget committee that Tandler had informed him about the offer from Emix in March 2020. It was one of the biggest mask deals in the wake of the corona pandemic. For more than 670 million euros, Germany bought personal protective equipment from Emix, whose two operators probably earned 130 to 200 million euros, such as NDR, WDR and Southgerman newspaper reported weeks ago.