The island of Wangerooge has introduced mandatory testing for visitors. The East Frisian island is thus assuming a role model function.

Wangerooge is the first East Frisian island for which a test is mandatory. Only those who submit a negative test result are allowed to visit the island. This has not yet been the case on other islands such as Norderney or Juist.

Even if no tourists have yet been tested for Wangerooge, the experience gained from the test infrastructure that has been set up could serve as a model for an opening concept for the East Frisian Islands as a whole. This was presented to the state government by the island communities last week. The tests are designed to reduce the risk of infection for locals and visitors.