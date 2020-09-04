What happened?

Around 10,000 people affected by the new corona test breakdown in Bavaria: Again there is anger about the transmission of test results from corona tests in Bavaria. That should increase the pressure on Prime Minister Söder.

Corona warning app still prone to failure: The Corona warning app is still having problems with the background update. The new version and two tricks should now help.

Trump is said to have mocked the fallen as “losers” and “idiots”: According to the “Atlantic”, the US president mocked US soldiers killed in the war. Trump angrily rejects the report. Anyone who claims that is “scum”.

The police are investigating Tamara K. for “inciting breach of the peace”: Police are investigating Tamara K. for “incendiary breach of the peace”: At the Corona demos on the weekend in Berlin, the authorities recorded almost 500 criminal offenses and administrative offenses. 59 police officers were injured. The investigators also focus on the woman who called for a run on the Reichstag stairs.

NATO wants international investigation into Navalny case: In Navalny, not the first Russian critic of the regime to be attacked, says NATO chief Stoltenberg. The Kremlin must allow an investigation.

The short-range news:

Star from “Against the Wall”: Actor Birol Ünel is dead

Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office confirmed: charges against ex-national player Christoph Metzelder

Debate about corona quarantine: Drosten clarifies – “I did not suggest a reduction to 5 days”

Internationally known artist: cartoonist Uli Stein is dead

What was discussed?

Does social housing lead to ghettos? This is what a CDU politician from Berlin claims. But the situation is much more complicated as the urban researcher Matthias Bernt explains in his guest article.

Dispute over religious freedom: Berlin’s neutrality law is most likely unconstitutional. Still, many hold on to it. Now the debate is finally moving. A comment by Malte Lehming.

DFB and Uefa play with the health of professionals: The new season will demand a lot from the footballers. Because the associations’ financial interests are stronger than common sense.My colleague Michael Rosentritt is suing.

What can Tagesspiegel + subscribers read?

The gender neutral language debate has not yet been resolved: Society argues about whether we should gender when speaking and writing.We provide an overview of milestones, reforms and criticism.

Media weaning after Corona? Violence in Fantasy Films and Stereotypical Gender Representations. The media educator Verena Weigand explains which television formats she considers problematic and gives tips which programs are suitable for children.

What to do with all the vouchers? Our author supported many stores during the lockdown – now it’s celebrating an early Christmas when redeeming it

Where and how the railway is digitized: Autonomous rail traffic, augmented reality at the train window, digital interlockings: the future of smart rail is being researched in the Ore Mountains. An on-site appointment.

What can we do?

Watch a movie! Disney inspires with the live version of the Chinese animation classic “Mulan”.The film is currently only running on the studio’s streaming channel.

Listen to music! Every Friday from 9 p.m. onwards, four pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Joy Denalane, Angel Olsen, Bill Callahan and The Killers.

Visit an exhibition! From September 5th, the Barberini Museum in Potsdam is presenting a new permanent exhibition full of treasures from Hasso Plattner’s private collection. A tour.

What should I know for Monday?

Numerous processes that recently made headlines will be continued on Monday: The rapper’s statement will be in Berlin Bushido continue the trial against four clan members. Then the process in Lübcke murder case continued. In addition, the trial against supporters of the right-wing extremist and terrorist group begins “Freital Group”.

Number of the day!

150 In the future, employees in Berlin will monitor the implementation of the rent cap. Applicants do not have to worry that the rent cap will fail before the Federal Constitutional Court.From the Berlin Senate Administration it says: “If the Federal Constitutional Court does not follow our legal opinion, we will use the staff for other tasks.”

I wish you a nice weekend!

Kind regards

your

Benjamin Reuter

Head of Newsroom