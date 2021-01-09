Coronavirus mutation: Prime Minister Johnson relies on new drugs to fight coronavirus. One expert sees this decision as critical.

Britain reports a record of deaths.

1,325 people died in connection with the coronavirus * within one day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now announced a new strategy.

Update from January 9th, 4:30 p.m .: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a new strategy for fighting that Coronavirus pandemic announced. Great Britain want from now on Medication Tocilizumab and sarilumab in the treatment of Covid-19 diseases that are normally used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. This decision is made by the German experts for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Stefan Kluge, to criticism.

The Intensive care physician is surprised at the announcement Johnsonswho described the preparations as “life-saving”. “I’m a bit surprised that the British prime minister recommends using the medication, ”says Kluge. The Prime Minister continued to refer to experimental data that the Goal rate of Covid-19 patients could be significantly reduced.

Corona in Great Britain: Johnson wants to use “life-saving” drugs – expert is critical

“The problem with the study to which Johnson is referring is that it has not yet been properly reviewed and published in a medical journal,” says Kluge. The expert also speaks of contradicting study results on the basis of which approval in Germany would not be conceivable. “If we make a recommendation, then we have to have it.” Everyone drug finally got Side effects and cost money, explains Kluge.

Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic are in Great Britain over 82,000 people from the consequences of Covid-19 died. Rapidly increasing case numbers and one 7 day incidence of over 1000 hospitals in London are currently pushing their limits.

Terrifying record number of deaths in Great Britain: Christmas plays a tragic role in the development

First report from January 8th: London – “Our hospitals are under more pressure than they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. And infection rates are rising alarmingly all over the country, ”says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson * according to the BBC – at a time when the country is in a day 68,053 new infections registered and with 1,325 deceased reports a daily high.

“Act as if you had the virus” – this is a campaign by the NHS, which is disseminated on posters, advertisements and on social networks.

The hospitals in London are reportedly on the verge of collapse. By the end of January at the latest, it could happen that patients can no longer be cared for. In response, Sadiq Kahn, London’s Mayor, has declared a state of emergency – “more concerned than ever before during the pandemic.”

Corona in Great Britain: Mutation and Christmas play tragic roles

Experts agree that the mutation, which is particularly widespread in Great Britain and is now becoming more and more popular in Germany, plays an important role. But now it is also evident that contacts over Christmas probably have an impact on the development of the Corona pandemic * had.

As the BBC calculates, the rate of New infections nationwide in the week after Christmas by “almost a third”. One in 50 citizens was newly infected within a week in England – instead of one in 70 as a week before. In Northern Ireland, the number of new infections rose to one person in 200, instead of 230 as it was before Christmas. And in Scotland one in 115 people were newly infected instead of one in 145. Only in Wales did the number drop to one Reinfection under 70 people instead of one under 50 people as before.

Corona in Great Britain: Hope through Moderna vaccine and lockdown

According to surveys, one in five people on the island found it difficult to abide by the strict requirements Christmas to keep. Were still on December 19th Relaxations been withdrawn – too late, because most of them had already made plans and did not want to move away from them, the results continued. The “Christmas bubbles” or “Christmas bubbles” of five households met anyway and could have influenced the partly desolate number of new infections in mid-January – and also the future outlook.

By the end of January, experts fear that the record number will come daily deaths can no longer sink. Then, it is hoped, the numbers could decline – if Britain now goes back to the strict rules Lockdown holds. But on the day of the terrible news, there is also positive news. With the Vaccine* a third vaccine was approved for the Moderna company on Friday. (kat) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network.

