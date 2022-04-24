Home page World

Aftermath or already long-Covid? After a corona infection, those affected suffer from discomfort and symptoms of exhaustion for weeks. © Science Photo Library/imago

Exhaustion, headaches, coughing and permanent tiredness – thousands of citizens are currently complaining about symptoms that sometimes last for weeks. But why is that? The fact is: Corona is not always to blame.

Munich – Sneezing, coughing, circulatory problems – these and many other problems are plaguing thousands of people across the country these days and make everyday life an exertion. Not only since the loosening of the corona rules does it currently seem like a real gauntlet to avoid infection with the highly contagious omicron variant. The current numbers of RKI document the upward trend in Covid cases and a new mutation of the corona virus in the USA threatens to arrive in Germany soon. But the symptoms, sometimes lasting for weeks, which are often associated with an omicron infection, can also have other reasons.

After Corona: Some of those affected were ill for months – is that already Long Covid?

Although omicron is extremely easily transmissible, the diseases with the variant of the coronavirus are usually much milder than was the case with previous mutations. According to experts, the vaccination or its booster in particular offer strong protection against infection and serious outbreaks of the disease. However, many patients who only felt mild symptoms complain about sometimes long-lasting exhaustion after surviving the illness. “Not unusual,” says Carmen Scheibenbogen from the Institute for Medical Immunology at the Charité in Berlin mirror against this phenomenon. “The complaints persist, even if the corona virus is no longer detectable. So it stands to reason that the immune reaction is responsible for this.” “And it doesn’t go without some collateral damage.”

With regard to the question of the extent to which those affected have to fear that their symptoms will become chronic, Scheibenbogen, which belongs to the Charité’s post-Covid network, gives the all-clear. “An evaluation from Great Britain shows that there are reports of persistent symptoms with Omikron, at least in the first twelve weeks,” says the doctor. Feeling the aftermath of a corona infection for a longer period of time is therefore not a concern. However, if you don’t notice a significant improvement after four weeks, you should see a doctor to “make sure everything is okay.” Because Omicron – unlike previous variants – primarily affects the upper respiratory tract and is not so persistent in other parts of the body but there is a lot to be said for “that not only an infection with Omikron, but also Long Covid is milder with Omikron”.

Tired, beaten down, listless – long-lasting complaints cannot only come from Corona

However, many people who have not had a proven corona infection are currently reporting the typical long-term symptoms mentioned above. However, Janne Vehreschild from the German Center for Infection Research is not surprised. “We know this from other feverish respiratory diseases,” said the doctor to the mirror. In addition to the usual symptoms after an infection, Corona is made more difficult by the fact that the virus also attacks nerve cells and headaches, fatigue and the like are therefore not uncommon. However, the phenomena are “not so easy to investigate scientifically” because the causes could be varied.

According to Vehreschild, the fact that the symptoms are currently so common does not mean that Omikron is regularly associated with such symptoms. The group of infected people is not only very large at the moment, but also the exchange of medical histories with each other is – precisely for this reason – much higher. Especially in the case of mild courses, the focus could also be on the symptoms, which would tend to be neglected in the case of a serious illness. Furthermore, one should not forget that there are currently many early bloomers in the air as allergens and that there are also various other viruses that can easily be picked up, especially in the context of the increased contact caused by the relaxation of the corona rules. “I could imagine that there are quite a few people who are going through several infections at the same time or in quick succession and attribute cold symptoms to Covid-19 after the acute corona infection, although the reason is a cold,” the doctor speculates.

However, both Vehreschild and disc arch generally recommend that the symptoms be cured. You shouldn’t “go straight back to the gym or go through a strenuous work week,” says disc arch. Light cardio exercises may also be helpful. Ultimately, according to Vehreschild, it is useful to listen to your body, but “to be aware that exhaustion and lack of concentration after a Covid 19 disease in most people completely disappear after a few weeks.” (askl)