The young athlete Pascal seemed to have survived his Covid illness. Months after his corona infection, the 20-year-old is suddenly dead.

Kappel – It’s by no means a form of the flu. And no lung virus either: Covid 19 has what it takes to leave devastating marks even in the bodies of young and healthy people. In the worst case, it can be fatal – as the tragic case of the 20-year-old soccer athlete and nurse Pascal shows.

A scientific study has been running at Ulm University Hospital since the beginning of the year, which deals with the consequences of Covid19 disease *, especially on the heart and lungs. The head of the study is senior physician and private lecturer Dr. Dominik Buckert. As early as the beginning of 2022, the Ulm team of doctors wants to present new findings that will help hospitals and resident doctors in the future to assess and treat long-term Covid consequences.

Corona: Footballer (20) looks completely healthy again – sudden death after surviving Covid disease

When the customs inspector Klaus P. went to bed on the evening of July 13th last year at around 11 p.m., he looked through the half-open door into the room of his son Pascal (20) as he passed. He was sitting relaxed in front of the television. Klaus P. went to bed reassured. How could the father of the family from Kappel-Grafenhausen (Baden-Württemberg) have suspected that this was the farewell forever? Pascal died in his sleep that night – two days after his first soccer training and four months after his supposedly recovered Covid-19 illness.

That there is a direct connection between these two apparently far apart events and thus the explanation for Pascal’s death, “is very likely,” confirms the heart specialist Prof. Christoph Bode, Medical Director of the Clinic for Cardiology and Angiology I in the Heart Center Freiburg-Bad Krozingen. “Sars-CoV-2 is a very aggressive pathogen that can also damage the heart.” The fact that Pascal’s Covid19 disease seemed to have survived for months says nothing about the danger. The Unfallkasse Baden-Württemberg has also recognized this connection to Pascal’s death.

Pascal was one of the first corona patients: the family did not know how bad his illness is

The door to life seemed to be wide open for the happy and native Pascal, who grew up with two brothers, loved football, later wanted to study psychology and was so full of vitality and strength. In spring 2020 Pascal was working in the Emmendingen district hospital in the third year of his training as a nurse.

Right at the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, he contracted the Covid19 virus from a patient, making him one of the first 10,000 corona * patients in Germany. He seemed lucky: he got away with a low fever and loss of taste. “We were very happy. For us the topic was ticked off. At that time we still thought that it was some kind of flu or lung disease, only dangerous for old people, ”said the father.

After Covid disease: Young footballer complains of pressure in the chest – a little later he is dead

On July 12th, fully motivated, Pascal went to football training at SC Kappel for the first time. When he got home he looked extremely strained, was out of breath and complained of pressure in his chest. “I guess I’m out of shape,” he said. The next day he felt fine again, went out to dinner with aunt and grandma, and fooled around with his brother.

Nobody suspected that the 20-year-old was obviously already in mortal danger at this point. Later that evening, Pascal retired to his room. When his alarm clock rang at 6:30 the next morning, Pascal had been dead for hours. Apparently by midnight his heart had stopped beating in his sleep. It is very likely that Pascal died of arrhythmia – triggered by the Covid-19 virus that attacked his heart. With this insidious disease, physical activity can lead to death without warning.

Son (20) died after corona infection: Father blames himself – now he wants to warn others

The family’s life has been upside down since that terrible morning of July 14, 2020. Since then, day after day and night after night, the father has been racking his brains as to whether he would have suspected it, whether he could have prevented it. And always gives the same answer in the same breath: “We just didn’t know. Otherwise we would have sent Pascal to the doctor long ago. “

Despite this terrible stroke of fate, Klaus P. still found the strength to go public in order to warn others – especially the young athletes and their families: “I just have to do it. So many do not know this danger. If I had managed to convince even one person in time, I would be very happy. ”

In Pascal's obituary, the whole family wrote words full of love: "You brought sun and warmth into our lives. We miss you indescribably … "It is still like that today. Every new day.