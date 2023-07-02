ReconstructionNever before has the House of Representatives suspended a parliamentary inquiry, as happened this week with the corona inquiry. The members of the preparatory committee are furious about this ‘sabotage’. They are now striving for a restart, but the enthusiasm for this is nil. Chronicle of a historical failure.
Niels Klaassen, Jan Hoedeman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Corona #survey #occupying #civil #servants #fulltime
Leave a Reply