Does Germany have to close a lot again? At the federal-state summit on Monday, further corona measures will be discussed. There are differences beforehand.

Before the federal-state summit on Monday, the Corona “emergency brake” is looming over Germany.

Instead of openings in outdoor catering, culture and fitness studios, further tightening could come.

The Easter holidays and the possibility of vacation and travel will be particularly controversial among the country leaders.

Berlin – The next Corona summit will take place in Berlin on Monday. Actually, Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states wanted to talk about further openings in the field of outdoor catering, theaters, concert and opera houses, cinemas and fitness studios. But now the signs are pointing in the opposite direction – the so-called “emergency brake” threatens to take effect in many districts. “I would have liked that we could do without this emergency brake, but that will not be possible when I look at the development of the last few days,” said Merkel on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Germany was just below the benchmark of 100 with an incidence of 99.9. If a region exceeds this value, tightening should come into force again, so that the lockdown status from the beginning of March will return. That was what the last Corona summit had already determined. But no longer all country heads see this as an automatic mechanism. It is already clear in advance that the debate on Monday could become heated. Various newspapers report clear differences of opinion, especially on the subject of Easter.

Corona summit in Berlin: country leaders disagree on corona measures at Easter

“With regard to the Easter holidays, self-sufficient holidays could be possible for regional children – that is, within the borders of Saxony-Anhalt, for example in the Harz region,” said Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) World on sunday. He is thinking primarily of holiday apartments and camping holidays.

In the eyes of the Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD), it should be possible for people to hike with us during the upcoming Easter holidays and stop off at a garden restaurant instead of flying to Mallorca and celebrating at Ballermann. As a model, Rhineland-Palatinate also wants to test further easing. “If the incidence value there is below 100 and there is a complete test and contact recording system and control is ensured,” there could be flexible solutions, Dreyer told the newspaper.

Corona measures: Business and intensive care physicians with urgent warnings

“Anyone who believes in this phase of the pandemic that you can release entire holiday regions without being tested is not up to date,” comes a completely different assessment by Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left). With a view to Easter, he says clearly: “We ask the population not to go on holiday.” In Brandenburg, too, one has to be prepared for the tightening. “As of Monday, some openings in some Brandenburg districts with high values ​​will have to be withdrawn,” said Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD). Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had already given openings a clear rejection.

Haunting voices come from business and hospitals. “We are now at a turning point where many companies are running out of breath,” said employer president Rainer Dulger. He urgently wants to open up the economy further and speaks of anger because of a “no prospect of delay” among entrepreneurs. At the same time, the head of the Marburger Bund Doctors’ Association, Susanne Johna, expects “an even more critical situation than at the turn of the year” from Easter. The capacity buffer in the intensive care units “will melt away rapidly,” she warned. “From our point of view, there can only be a return to the lockdown in February,” said the President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, Gernot Marx. (kat)

List of rubric lists: © Michael Sohn / AFP