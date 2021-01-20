The lockdown in Germany has been extended. In addition, individual new rules have been added. The overview.

Because of a corona mutation *, the federal-state consultations are with Chancellor Merkel * already on January 19th.

already on January 19th. The lockdown is due to high Case numbers expanded in Germany – and the rules tightened.

expanded in Germany – and the rules tightened. After hours, the federal and state governments agreed on new measures (see update from January 19, 9:58 p.m.)

Update from January 19, 9:58 p.m .: The Corona summit between the federal and state governments dragged on for hours. According to various media reports, the school topic in particular caused disagreements. Nevertheless, the Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel were able to come to an agreement in the end.

In general, the lockdown, which was limited to the end of January, was extended to February 14th with all previous rules. This also means that schools and daycare centers will remain closed. In addition, meetings are only allowed with members of your own household and one other person.

In addition, the Mask requirement tightened: In future, so-called surgical masks or mouth-nose covers with the standards KN95 / N95 or FFP2 must be worn in public transport and in shops.

Another new feature is that employers can now allow their employees to work in Home office enable HAVE TOwhere the activities permit. The new measure also aims to reduce contacts in local public transport. The passenger volume should be equalized.

Retirement and nursing homes should also be better protected. An FFP2 mask is now required for staff when there is contact with residents. In addition, employees and visitors should be tested more consistently.

Church services and religious events may only be held with masks, a minimum distance and without singing.

Corona summit with Merkel: massive new lockdown rules possible

First report from January 19th: Berlin – The decision is made: The Lockdown in Germany should be until 14th of February have extended. The found out German Press Agency (dpa) on Tuesday by participants of the at the time running Corona summit. According to the draft resolution from the Chancellery, from which both dpa as well as the news agency AFP cite several are new, nationwide Corona rules in conversation. An overview:

Medical masks : In the Local transport and in Shops should surgical masks and FFP2 masks (as in Bavaria) because of their higher protective effect mandatory will.

: In the and in should surgical masks and FFP2 masks (as in Bavaria) because of their higher protective effect will. Home office : From a 7-day incidence * of 50, companies should be obliged to offer their employees to work from home – at least everywhere there “Where it is possible” . That should also contribute to the contacts in Public transport to reduce. (According to the “Corona Protection Ordinance”, the regulations in the office should go further – the details below.)

: From a 7-day incidence * of 50, companies should be obliged to offer their employees to work from home – at least everywhere there . That should also contribute to the contacts in to reduce. (According to the “Corona Protection Ordinance”, the regulations in the office should go further – the details below.) School closings : They should always remain closed. “Emergency care is ensured and distance learning is offered,” says the template.

: They should always remain closed. “Emergency care is ensured and distance learning is offered,” says the template. Day care centers : The restrictions that are already in force should also continue to apply to daycare centers.

: The restrictions that are already in force should also continue to apply to daycare centers. Contact restrictions : Private get-togethers should “continue to be among the members of your own household and with at most one more person not living in the household ”.

: Private get-togethers should “continue to be among the members of your own household and with person not living in the household ”. For Retirement and nursing homes there should be special protective measures.

there should be special protective measures. Church services should only be allowed with a mask requirement, minimum distance and a ban on singing.

What about a Curfewas it already applies in Bavaria from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.? This is the subject of heated debate. The chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD *), spoke at RTL / n-tv however against nationwide Curfews off the Hot spots out. Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU *) on the other hand, said the broadcasters, there are “again and again irresponsible people who thwart the efforts of everyone else and therefore it must be possible for them to get in their way and prevent them from doing so”.

But there are many people for whom Home office not possible. The picture According to its own statements, the ministry of labor’s draft bill is available “Corona Protection Ordinance” before doing the following for offices proposals:

Every employee should have one Minimum area of 10 square meters.

of 10 square meters. If that is not possible, should Ventilation and Partitions guaranteed.

and guaranteed. Common meals in the lunch break should be forbidden.

should be forbidden. Employers are supposed to be in certain circumstances Masks put.

put. But establishments with more than 50 employees are said to have a 200 incidence weekly under certain circumstances Rapid tests must carry out on their employees.

Openings despite Corona? The federal-state working group should develop the concept by February 15

In Germany, the RKI * is currently reporting slightly lower numbers. Still: “As long as we are on one medium to high level of infection stay, but there is no room for Relaxations“, it says in the draft resolution. A new variant of Sars-CoV-2 worries:” If the Virus mutations actually prove to be much more contagious, a further worsening of the situation is likely. “

According to the AFP, the federal government wants a working group with the federal states by February 15 “a concept for safe and fair Opening strategy” Developed. (AFP / dpa / frs) *Merkur.de belongs to the Ippen-Digital editorial network.