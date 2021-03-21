The corona numbers are increasing. Nevertheless, Easter vacation could be possible. A resolution proposal for the Corona summit with Chancellor Merkel gives hope.

Update from March 21, 12:49 p.m .: According to the head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun, the summit template, which is reported by various media, does NOT come from the Chancellery. To image– The paper comes from the SPD-governed federal states.

Nevertheless, the paper gives an outlook on what could be possible. Travel in one’s own federal state should be possible under certain conditions (see update from March 21, 11:59 a.m.). Travel abroad, on the other hand, should be strictly limited. Regardless of the incidence in the travel destination country, compulsory testing is to be introduced for travelers returning, according to the paper. That would also mean: Mallorca vacationers have to take a test on their return.

Update from March 21, 11:59 a.m.: A draft resolution has now leaked one day before the federal-state summit. Accordingly, Angela Merkel wants to extend the lockdown. But when it comes to travel and vacations, there is hope.

The image quotes from the template as follows: “The concept of ‘low-contact vacation’ can be made possible for citizens of their own country, taking into account the applicable contact restrictions, strict hygiene requirements and the implementation of a test regime”. This would include overnight stays where meals can be organized through self-sufficiency and where you can use your own sanitary facilities.

So that means: Holidays in holiday flats and apartments as well as in mobile homes could be possible in your own federal state.

However, according to the report, this passage is put in square brackets. This should indicate that there is still a clear need for coordination between the federal and state governments.

In addition, the draft resolution speaks of a “special federal program” for tourism and related areas. Means: They want to give the sector further assistance. This program could therefore start if an opening at Easter is not possible due to the corona numbers.

Corona summit with Merkel: Easter vacation despite third wave?

First report from March 21: Berlin – The current Corona numbers in Germany are causing great concern. The RKI warned days ago that the third wave had already reached Germany. Hidden in his report, it was even mentioned that the incidence of the British mutant had been increasing exponentially for weeks. *

Corona summit: Easter vacation despite rising numbers?

In this situation, the Corona summit between the federal and state governments is now on the program on March 22nd. Here Angela Merkel and the state princes actually wanted to discuss the easing of lockdowns based on the previously worked out 5-step plan. Especially the upcoming Easter holidays should be a topic.

Many people recently hoped for easing – also to be able to visit their relatives on the holidays. But after a year full of Corona * measures, many Germans also long for a vacation in general. Even before Easter, many took the chance that Mallorca is no longer a risk area and traveled to the south *.

Corona summit with Merkel: Easter vacation? Already in advance there is a threat of country going it alone

That caused trouble in Germany. On the one hand, many warn of the risks. For example, Olaf Scholz: “If a lot of people go on Easter vacation on a grand scale, that endangers the summer vacation of all of us,” said the finance minister shortly before the Merkel summit on BamS.

But Scholz also opened a back door: “Perhaps one can enable vacation homes to be used within a country,” said the SPD politician. The prerequisite for this, however, is that the incidence values ​​are correspondingly low.

Other politicians are angry that some are now flying to Mallorca, while holidays in Germany are not possible due to the existing measures. For example, Prime Minister Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate wants to facilitate easing despite the increasing number of infections. Among other things, the outdoor catering is to open on March 22nd. The goal is “that people can hike with us during the upcoming Easter holidays and stop in a garden restaurant instead of flying to Mallorca,” said Dreyer.

And even in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein, a number of hotels could open at Easter despite increasing numbers. The Prime Ministers Daniel Günther and Manuela Schwesig had expressed their views accordingly in advance. On the other hand, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has already ruled out further easing in view of the pandemic situation. So hot discussions are pending at the federal-state summit. (rjs) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.