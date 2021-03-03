Will there be easing? Angela Merkel and the 16 country leaders are currently discussing this at the Corona summit.

On Wednesday, millions of Germans are eagerly looking forward to the Corona summit with Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states. The digital meeting should be about when and in what form there can be easing in the near future.

The federal-state meeting was initiated at 2.30 p.m. Shortly afterwards there was the first criticism from FDP leader Christian Lindner.