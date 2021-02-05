On Wednesday, February 10, the federal and state governments will meet for another corona summit. It will be about the fight against the coronavirus and the next lockdown plan.

On February 10th, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the federal states will meet for another Corona summit. The content of the talks: The next steps in the fight against the corona virus. But already in the run-up to the Corona summit, there seem to be points of contention to give like echo24.de* reported.

The big question for next Wednesday: Will there be easing due to falling infection numbers in Germany – or will the lockdown be extended again? The opening of schools and daycare centers is likely to be a tough point of discussion.