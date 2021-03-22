Germany is at the beginning of the third corona wave. On Monday, those responsible will again discuss how to proceed in the Federal Republic at a summit.

Berlin / Frankfurt – On Monday (March 22nd, 2021) the federal and state governments will once again find consultations on Germany’s further strategy in the coronaPandemic * is taking place. In the run-up to the summit, a draft resolution was already made public. It deals with central points that should help to break the third corona wave – an overview of the corona summit. *

Corona summit – what the federal and state governments advise

Lockdown: According to the draft resolution, the lockdown in Germany is to be extended until April 18, 2021.

Markus Söder, Michael Müller and Angela Merkel will take part in the Corona summit on Monday afternoon. (Archive photo) © Stefan Boness / Ipon / Imago Images

The federal-state consultations are to start around 2 p.m. Afterwards, probably in the early evening, Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to comment on the details of the Corona summit. Statements from the Prime Ministers are then expected, like by Volker Bouffier for Hessen.*

The next date for a corona summit is already set. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers want to re-examine the measures on April 12th. * (Tobias Utz) * fr.de, merkur.de, fnp.de and op-online.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

