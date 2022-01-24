Home page world

From: Franziska Black

A drop of corona vaccine on a vaccination cannula. © Sylvio Dittrich/Imago

The two mRNA vaccines were the first against Corona on the market. A separate section is dedicated to them in the draft resolution on the MPK with Chancellor Scholz.

Munich – Biontech for under-30s, Moderna for over-30s. This is what the proposed resolution for the Corona summit on January 24th provides. After the federal-state meeting with Chancellor Scholz (SPD), there could now be clarity on a question about corona vaccination in Germany.

“There are enough doses of mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Biontech available,” the paper says (Status: 23.01.2020, 2 p.m.) concrete. “For all citizens over the age of 30, the Moderna vaccine is given priority. Biontech’s vaccine is available for children and citizens up to the age of 30.”

The draft resolution expressly refers to the info hotline 11 6 11 7 and the website corona-schutzpfung.de referred. “Even the first vaccination protects against a severe course of the disease,” it also says, and: “Both vaccines are safe and have been tested millions of times.”

Biontech and Moderna for pregnant women: New EMA assessment

Biontech and Moderna are currently being boosted in this country. So far, Biontech has been the most commonly used corona vaccine in Germany. In December 2020, Great Britain was the first country to grant emergency authorization for the vaccine from the Mainz-based manufacturer Biontech and the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. At the beginning of January 2021, the vaccine from the US manufacturer Moderna was also approved in the EU.

A corona vaccination with Biontech or Moderna during pregnancy does not pose any risk to the expectant mother or the baby, according to the latest assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Studies in more than 65,000 women provided “growing evidence” that the mRNA vaccines did not cause complications in pregnant women, the agency said Jan. 18. The vaccination also reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in pregnant women.

Corona variant: Omicron adjustment at Biontech and Moderna

Biontech and Moderna in particular have been advertising the possibility of being able to quickly adapt them to virus changes since the first vaccines were used. Omicron is here now. Both manufacturers are now researching how to adjust their mRNA preparations to this corona variant.

However, experts such as Christian Drosten, Carsten Watzl or Sebastian Ulbert agree that vaccination with the previous vaccines protects against a severe course of the disease in omicron, and even more so the booster vaccination.

Corona vaccine in the EU: Novavax the latest addition

So far, the mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Moderna and the vector vaccines from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson have been approved in the EU. Vaccinations with the new drug from the US manufacturer Novavax are expected to start in Germany at the end of February.

The federal and state health ministers proposed on Saturday that employees in the health sector and in care should be able to receive Novavax “preferred”. This is protein-based, which is a long-established method. Therefore, the vaccine could also be of interest to people who have reservations about novel mRNA and vector vaccines. In the draft resolution Merkur.de is available, Novavax is not mentioned. (frs with dpa material)