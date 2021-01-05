The federal and state governments have agreed on further curfews. In corona hotspots, the radius of movement around the place of residence should be limited.

BERLIN rtr | The federal and state governments have agreed on further curfews to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In counties with a 7-day incidence of over 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the federal states will take local measures “to limit the range of motion to 15 km around the place of residence, unless there is a valid reason,” says the decision on Tuesday, such as the news agency Reuters learned from negotiating circles.

Day trips are “explicitly” not a valid reason in this regard. Further contact restrictions are also planned.

“As an extension of the previous resolutions, private get-togethers are only permitted alone, with another person who does not live in the household or with members of their own household,” says the draft resolution. The existing restrictions are to be extended until January 31st.