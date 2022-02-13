Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in conversation. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Will there be any relaxation at the Corona summit on Wednesday? Olaf Scholz’ expert advice is already a handout. The health ministers meet on Monday. The news ticker.

In the new week, the course will be set in Corona * politics: A federal-state summit with Chancellor Olaf Scholz * is scheduled for Wednesday.

The expert council of the federal government * expresses itself in advance – and quite optimistically.

There could be a hint as early as Monday: Then the health ministers of the federal states will meet with their federal colleague Karl Lauterbach (SPD).

Berlin – The next Corona summit is scheduled for Wednesday (February 16) – under completely different circumstances than at the last edition in January: Above all, relaxation will probably be debated. And the chances of measures being eased in Germany are good. After Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Bundesrat, the expert council of the federal government also expressed optimism at the weekend.

“The number of SARS-CoV-2 infections has so far increased continuously, but a plateau and a subsequent drop in the omicron (BA.1) wave is to be expected in the coming weeks,” said the sixth statement by the Council on Sunday evening . “At this point in time, it is important to plan opening strategies with foresight and to communicate these steps in an understandable way.”

Corona summit on Wednesday: expert council names conditions for relaxation

In fact, there had recently been cautious signs of improvement in the development of the incidence in Germany. However, the expert council now also emphasized that opening too early carries the risk of a renewed increase in the burden of disease – and named a clear precondition for easing: “Reducing state infection control measures seems sensible as soon as there is a stable drop in hospitalization and intensive care admissions and occupancy .”

From the point of view of the Council, the population should, among other things, continue to be asked to act prudently and responsibly. The committee also called for: “The possibility of using the mask requirement*, especially in public spaces, should be retained in principle; if the number of infections is sufficiently low, it can be temporarily lifted, but accompanied by clear communication about the time limit.” It should also be borne in mind that “in the context of any opening steps, unvaccinated and older people at risk of a serious course of the disease are increasingly involved in the infection process. Furthermore, these groups carry the highest risk for a severe course of the disease and must be protected.”

The Council also warned of numerous “uncertainties due to an immunity gap in the population that is still far too large”. He sees Germany in a “new phase of the pandemic”, which continues to require “a high level of attention”. “The duration of this new phase of the pandemic depends on numerous factors, such as the vaccination rate and the spread of new virus variants, and can therefore not be precisely predicted.” There is a risk of renewed waves of infection by autumn at the latest.

Corona loosening? Health ministers’ conference on Monday – what does Lauterbach say?

There could be a first concrete signal as early as Monday (February 14). Then the state health ministers and federal health minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD)* will advise on how to proceed in the pandemic. In addition to the obligation to vaccinate, possible relaxations should also be on the agenda of the video conference. The FDP, but also representatives of cities and municipalities, had put pressure on the weekend. After the round (6.15 p.m.), the chairwoman of the conference of health ministers, Saxony-Anhalt’s department head Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD), wants to make a statement.

In any case, the conclusion of the expert council finally sounded optimistic: According to him, the permanent withdrawal of all state-prescribed infection protection measures and the achievement of a post-pandemic state are closely linked to the achievement of a high vaccination rate and the independent action of citizens. “Despite some uncertainties, the Expert Council believes that under the above-mentioned framework conditions, a prudent withdrawal of individual infection control measures may be possible in the coming weeks.”

For Scholz, there are still major foreign policy challenges ahead: the Chancellor is traveling to Ukraine and Russia. Especially on Tuesday and Wednesday there are two days of truth* for him. (AFP/fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.