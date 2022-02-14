Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in conversation with Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach during the 5th session of the Bundestag in Berlin (archive photo).

Will there be any relaxation at the Corona summit on Wednesday? Olaf Scholz’ expert advice is already a handout. The health ministers meet on Monday. The news ticker.

In the new week, the course will be set in Corona * politics: A federal-state summit with Chancellor Olaf Scholz * is scheduled for Wednesday. The expert council of the federal government * expresses itself in advance – and quite optimistically.

There could be a hint as early as Monday: Then the health ministers of the federal states will meet with their federal colleague Karl Lauterbach (see first report).

There is now a draft resolution that specifies March 20 as the date for far-reaching openings (Updated February 14, 10:13 a.m.).

This news ticker for the Corona summit on February 16 is continuously updated.

February 14 update at 2:47 p.m: Bijan Djir-Sarai, designated FDP Secretary General, wants a quick end to all corona measures. “We have to show the people of our country that an end to the measures restricting freedom is imminent,” Djir-Sarai said.

He calls for comprehensible criteria and a noticeable relief in everyday life for an initial timetable. “In a further step, all measures should have been taken by March 20th,” he explained. “I am thinking in particular of contact tracing and contact restrictions for vaccinated people. The hotel industry and culture must also benefit from noticeable opening steps,” said Djir-Sarai.

Should the situation deteriorate, Parliament could immediately decide on protective measures. “This also applies to a possible extension of the mask requirement. It is therefore absolutely unjustifiable to allow any restrictions on freedom to be in force as a preventive measure for a situation that may never arise,” he said.

The Federal Government’s expert council has given its advice * – and sees three opening steps in particular.

Corona summit: Germany is about to relax – the opposition disagrees about Freedom Day

February 14 update at 2:16 p.m: Germany is heading towards large-scale easing. While the steps taken by Chancellor Olaf Scholz are welcomed, there are different voices from the opposition.

The left chairwoman Susanne Hennig-Wellsow is reluctant to relax the corona measures. The left is for a responsible opening. “Whether this is the right time is a good question,” said Hennig-Wellsow.

The AfD is affected by the easing contained in the decision paper (see update at 10.13am) meanwhile not far enough. The parliamentary group leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla want to abolish all measures. In a joint statement it says: “Germany now does not need a half-hearted step-by-step plan, no ‘policy of small steps’, but a clear perspective of opening, a real ‘freedom day’.” Such a “freedom Day”, i.e. the day on which the majority of the measures are taken, was also demanded by the Union.

Corona loosening: Söder puts pressure on the summit

Updated February 14, 11:20 a.m: Before the Corona summit, Markus Söder (CSU) puts pressure on them to relax. Bavaria’s Prime Minister is calling for a gradual exit strategy from the corona restrictions before the federal-state meeting on Wednesday. “If the omicron peak is reached and the health system is still intact, you need to start exiting,” Söder told the dpa. He advocated a phased plan to gradually reduce the corona rules. At the same time, he called for a longer-term legal basis for protective measures such as the obligation to wear masks and distance rules, as well as an emergency strategy for possible new waves.

“Decisions cannot be postponed on Wednesday. Now the time has come to set the course – not in a hurry, but gradually,” said Söder. The traffic light must now disclose its plans. That is exactly the case now, as the draft resolution for the summit shows (see previous update).

Corona summit: draft resolution here! Massive easing until March 20th

February 14 update at 10:13 a.m: The draft resolution for the Corona summit on Wednesday is here: The date for massive easing is the beginning of spring, i.e. March 20th. From then on, only basic restrictions should apply, but further measures should be withdrawn.

You can read more details about the openings in the draft resolution, the Merkur.de* present.

Corona summit on Wednesday: NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) wants gradual openings

Update from February 14, 6:57 a.m: NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) is in favor of a gradual opening. “Thanks to the milder course of the disease, we are entering a new phase of the pandemic,” said MPK Chairman Wüst, explaining his position world (Monday edition). However, he restricted: “These must be secured by basic protection so that we do not have to take them back again.”

Even after mid-March, the federal states needed the opportunity “to be able to ensure the necessary level of safety with hygiene concepts, masks and distance – as long as it is necessary”. The federal government must ensure the necessary legal framework here. “If the situation in the hospitals can be controlled, we can then take the next step in March,” Wüst told the newspaper.

The basis for measures taken by the federal states is a passage in the Infection Protection Act. According to the current status, the regulation only applies until March 19th. It can be extended once by three months by resolution of the German Bundestag.

Corona summit is approaching: expert council already sees “new phase” – ministerial signal for easing on Monday?

First report from February 13th: Berlin – The next Corona summit is scheduled for Wednesday (February 16) – under completely different circumstances than at the last edition in January: Above all, relaxation will probably be debated. And the chances of measures being eased in Germany are good. After Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Bundesrat, the expert council of the federal government also expressed optimism at the weekend.

“The number of SARS-CoV-2 infections has so far increased continuously, but a plateau and a subsequent drop in the omicron (BA.1) wave is to be expected in the coming weeks,” said the sixth statement by the Council on Sunday evening . “At this point in time, it is important to plan opening strategies with foresight and to communicate these steps in an understandable way.”

Corona summit on Wednesday: expert council names conditions for relaxation

In fact, there had recently been cautious signs of improvement in the development of the incidence in Germany. However, the expert council now also emphasized that opening too early carries the risk of a renewed increase in the burden of disease – and named a clear precondition for easing: “Reducing state infection control measures seems sensible as soon as there is a stable drop in hospitalization and intensive care admissions and occupancy .”

From the point of view of the Council, the population should, among other things, continue to be asked to act prudently and responsibly. The committee also called for: “The possibility of using the mask requirement*, especially in public spaces, should be retained in principle; if the number of infections is sufficiently low, it can be temporarily lifted, but accompanied by clear communication about the time limit.” It should also be borne in mind that “in the context of any opening steps, unvaccinated and older people at risk of a serious course of the disease are increasingly involved in the infection process. Furthermore, these groups carry the highest risk for a severe course of the disease and must be protected.”

The Council also warned of numerous “uncertainties due to an immunity gap in the population that is still far too large”. He sees Germany in a “new phase of the pandemic”, which continues to require “a high level of attention”. “The duration of this new phase of the pandemic depends on numerous factors, such as the vaccination rate and the spread of new virus variants, and can therefore not be precisely predicted.” There is a risk of renewed waves of infection by autumn at the latest.

Corona loosening? Health ministers’ conference on Monday – what does Lauterbach say?

There could be a first concrete signal as early as Monday (February 14). Then the state health ministers and federal health minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD)* will advise on how to proceed in the pandemic. In addition to the obligation to vaccinate, possible relaxations should also be on the agenda of the video conference. The FDP, but also representatives of cities and municipalities, had put pressure on the weekend. After the round (6.15 p.m.), the chairwoman of the conference of health ministers, Saxony-Anhalt’s department head Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD), wants to make a statement.

In any case, the conclusion of the expert council finally sounded optimistic: According to him, the permanent withdrawal of all state-prescribed infection protection measures and the achievement of a post-pandemic state are closely linked to the achievement of a high vaccination rate and the independent action of citizens. “Despite some uncertainties, the Expert Council believes that under the above-mentioned framework conditions, a prudent withdrawal of individual infection control measures may be possible in the coming weeks.”

For Scholz, there are still major foreign policy challenges ahead: the Chancellor is traveling to Ukraine and Russia. Especially on Tuesday and Wednesday there are two days of truth* for him. (AFP/fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.