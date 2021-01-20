A researcher from Göttingen calls for a hard lockdown. This is the only way to get the corona situation under control again. The federal and state governments want to advise today.

Göttingen – The physicist Viola Priesemann from Göttingen has worked in the corona-Special Committee of the State Parliament in Lower Saxony for one hard lockdown pronounced. This reported HNA * and NDR. The federal and state governments are discussing the current situation at the Corona summit today and are negotiating further measures to combat the Coronavirus-Pandemic.

The scientist from Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Goettingen said politicians had to make a clear decision, as a compromise would not help. Due to the tough measures, the Case numbers can be brought down to low levels quickly and ensure health officials can track the numbers again. Of Relaxations from their point of view it is still a long way off. The hardness Corona lockdown should be loud Priesemann also for schools* be valid.

Researcher from Göttingen: Corona easing is still a long way off

“Either a fire is under control or the fire is out of control,” says Priesemann in Hanover. You already know from the summer of last year that you have a control if the incidence value is well below 50 New corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

Only when the federal states were well below an incidence of 50, for example in the range of 10 to 20, and the Health authorities If contact tracking is possible again, you can start over Relaxations to think about, the physicist said Goettingen. Nevertheless, one must be careful not to gamble away the success in such a case. Already in December demanded Priesemann a tough one Corona lockdown*.

No clear corona strategy: physicist from Göttingen misses a clear target

Priesemann is important that something is done now and not in four weeks. In addition, there must be a long-term strategy. As the researcher of the Max Planck Institute in Goettingen thinks would be a clear target certainly help to improve motivation and understanding in the population. One would clearly communicate a goal and one too Easing plan from their point of view, it would help to attract and win people over.

Viola Priesemann from Göttingen already called for tougher anti-corona measures for Germany from “Markus Lanz”. Now the researcher has confirmed her demands in the NDR interview. © “Markus Lanz” / ZDF / screenshot

The physicist calls for the necessary steps to be taken to address the corona– Situation to be able to counteract this vigorously: “Let us now orientate ourselves in the long term to the Hospital capacity or do we orientate ourselves that we have a control about the Pandemic events want to have? “, asked Viola Priesemann on NDR. (Nail Akkoyun) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

