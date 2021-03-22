The Corona summit is taking place today. According to a new draft resolution, there should be tightened corona measures again – but also special rules for the Easter days.

Update from March 22nd, 5:30 p.m .: Since Sunday evening, new draft resolutions from the group of summit negotiators have been making public appearances every few hours – at the Corona summit this time the steps in finding a compromise can be traced in almost minute detail. In another paper from Monday afternoon, some points that had previously been loudly debated are now missing.

This is what the draft dated at 2:55 p.m. looks like Merkur.de is available, there is no longer any passage on “low-contact vacation” in the home state. Contrary to some media reports to the contrary, the draft resolution still provides for the possibility of curfews. The document also contains an end to face-to-face teaching and two weekly tests for pupils and educators – as well as special contact rules for the Easter holidays. It is unclear whether the reports might refer to competing designs. However, the measures do not seem out of the running for the time being.

However, the statements about an expansion of the Corona warning app have completely disappeared in the draft from 2:55 p.m. The image meanwhile wants to have found out what unusual color markings in the documents stand for: The content of passages in blue font is supposed to come from Union-led federal states, those in red from SPD-led federal states. You will find an overview of the contents of the first two draft resolutions in our initial report.

Corona summit: New draft resolution at a glance – that includes curfew and Easter rules

At the Corona summit, the Chancellor will advise the heads of government of the federal states about new corona measures. © Michael Sohn / dpa / picture alliance

First report: Berlin – The corona summit of the federal and state governments is to decide today on the new corona measures. According to a draft resolution proposal for Monday (status: 22.03.21 from 10:00 a.m.), the Merkur.de is available, there should be stricter restrictions again. According to the paper, the lockdown is to be extended to April 18 due to the increasing number of infections. Even a nationwide night curfew is apparently at least under discussion.

In addition, new resolutions on schools and daycare centers, as well as travel to Germany and abroad are proposed. But there should also be opportunities for openings and special rules for the Easter days.

Corona lockdown: New draft of the draft resolution provides for possible special rules for the Easter days

According to a new draft resolution from Monday morning, special rules could come for the Easter days – according to information from the Business Insider portal, the federal states want to enforce this point, which was already controversial at the last summit. The draft resolution states: “Therefore, from April 2 to April 5, 2021 – as an exception to the otherwise applicable contact restrictions – meetings with 4 people beyond their own household plus children up to the age of 14 from the closest family circle , i.e. spouses, civil partners and partners in a non-marital partnership as well as straight line relatives, siblings, siblings and their respective household members, even if this means more than two households or 5 people over 14 years of age. ”

If the decision goes through, it would mean that a household meeting with four other family members would be possible. Children up to 14 years of age are not included in this maximum number. The reason for the easing over Easter is the level-headed behavior of citizens in Germany during Christmas. There they have already shown how family reunions can be made safe, according to the draft from the federal and state governments.

Corona lockdown: Draft provides for renewed lockdown extension and nightly exit restrictions

The Corona summit will inevitably bring new restrictions. Due to the increasing number of infections and the higher mortality of the now leading mutant B.1.1.7 in Germany, tougher measures would have to be introduced again, according to a draft published on Sunday evening. If no restrictions are now enforced, an overload of the health system is likely as early as April – despite the vaccinations that have already been carried out.

Therefore, the existing resolutions of the Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states should remain valid. There will be an extension of the lockdown until April 18, according to the draft from the federal and state governments. In addition, the specified “emergency brake” must be consistently enforced. This means: “If the 7-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants rises to over 100 on three consecutive days in the country or region, the rules that applied up to March 7th come back on the second following working day in force (emergency brake) ”, it says in the draft of the federal and state governments.

In addition, a night curfew is being discussed today. According to the paper, regions with a 7-day incidence over 100 would be affected. This applies until 5 a.m., but the beginning is apparently still controversial.[XXX]”. However, if you have a valid reason, you can leave the house. It is possible that this will be mitigated here. In Monday morning’s draft, the option “[oder verschärfte Kontaktbeschränkungen]”.

Corona summit: New resolutions for schools and daycare centers, as well as traveling at home and abroad

With a 7-day incidence of over 100, schools and daycare centers would have to be closed according to the first drafts if it is not possible to ensure that a corona test can be carried out twice a week. This applies to educators and teachers as well as all pupils and supervised children. If the incidence value rises to over 200, all daycare centers and schools must be closed, according to the federal and state draft that is to be decided today. Here, too, there is an idea to mitigate the problem: A lead time of “a few days” is apparently being discussed so that parents can prepare for the new situation.

The draft also provides for new measures on the subject of travel at home and abroad. These are clearly discouraged, the federal and state governments want to check whether it is possible to bind trips abroad to a quarantine and mandatory test regardless of the incidence. This should then be enforced before the Easter break. This could mean that there will also be a quarantine after a trip to Mallorca.

Corona lockdown: New draft resolution also provides for possible openings

Despite the many new Corona measures that will be decided today at the Corona Summit, there is also the prospect of some openings in the draft. Obviously, it is to be discussed whether a concept of the “low-contact vacation” is possible. A corresponding proposal was also found in square brackets – also in the paper from Monday morning.

This means traveling in your own federal state under strict hygiene requirements. However, only overnight stays in apartments and holiday flats or in caravans and mobile homes on appropriate parking spaces and campsites with self-sufficiency are permitted. In addition, as part of model projects in individual regions with a low incidence, it can be tried out whether individual areas of public life can be opened up with strict protective measures and a test concept. (dp / fn)