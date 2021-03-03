D.he lockdown to fight the corona pandemic in Germany will be extended to March 28th in view of the continued high number of infections. However, there should be many opening options depending on the infection situation. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the state prime ministers decided on Wednesday in Berlin in hours of negotiations. A step-by-step opening strategy with a built-in emergency brake was agreed: If individual loosening leads to a sharp increase in the number of infections in a region, all the alleviations that have already been made are automatically canceled.

Resolutions of the federal-state summit in full text (PDF)

As early as next Monday, the severely limited private contact options are to be relaxed. Then it will again be possible to have private meetings between your own household and another household, but limited to a maximum of five people. In regions with a seven-day incidence of less than 35 new infections per week, you can also meet your own household with two other households with a total of a maximum of ten people. Children up to 14 years are exempt from this. So far, a household may meet with a maximum of one person from another household.

After the first openings at schools and hairdressers, bookshops, flower shops and garden centers are to follow in a second step. These are already open in individual federal states; now, according to the decision of the federal-state round, they are to be assigned nationwide to retail for daily needs. The prerequisite is that hygiene concepts and a customer limit are adhered to. Driving and flight schools can also resume operations under certain conditions.

Further relaxations at incidence less than 100

There may be other restricted openings in regions in which the incidence of just 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants falls below the seven-day incidence. In addition to appointment shopping offers in retail, museums, galleries, zoos, botanical gardens and memorials can then open for visitors with appointment bookings. Individual sports alone or in pairs as well as sports in groups of up to ten children up to 14 years of age in the outdoor area should then also be permitted. With a stable seven-day incidence of less than 50, the requirements are dropped or weakened. Then contact-free sport in small groups outdoors should be possible again.

According to the decision, the next opening steps will be made dependent on the fact that the previous stage has not led to a deterioration in the seven-day incidence for 14 days. Then it is first about opening up outdoor catering, cinemas, theaters, concert and opera houses, as well as contact-free indoor sports and outdoor contact sports. In the next step, more sports and leisure events are on the agenda. Here, too, the following applies: Up to an incidence of 100, there should be higher requirements such as daily tests or mandatory booking, which are omitted with a seven-day incidence of up to 50 new infections.

Important elements for further openings should be vaccination and testing. It was agreed that at the end of March / beginning of April the general practitioners and specialist practices would be fully involved in the vaccination campaign in order to accelerate it. Free corona rapid tests for all citizens are expected to be possible from next week. From then on, the federal government will take over the costs. At least one rapid test should be possible per week, which trained staff will do in test centers or medical practices, for example.