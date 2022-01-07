Home page politics

At the corona summit between the federal and state governments, further rules are to be decided. In particular, advice should be given about shortening quarantine times. The news ticker.

: On Friday, the federal government will consult with the state chiefs in another Prime Minister’s Conference * about possible tightening of the Corona * rules (see first report). A reduction in quarantine and isolation times and the introduction of mandatory vaccinations are also part of the agenda at the MPK.

Update from January 7th, 6:42 am: “The gastronomy is a problem area, because you often sit for hours without a mask”: With these words, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) defended the planned access restrictions in the gastronomy at RTL. In a draft of the draft resolution for today’s MPK it is said that 2G-Plus or proof of a booster vaccination should apply here in the future (see first report).

Lauterbach advertised it on RTL: “We have to limit the contacts again”. In particular, there are plans to create “even more security” in the interior of the restaurant. He got backing from Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), criticism came from the restaurant lobby. “Nationwide 2G-Plus would be a disaster for pubs and restaurants,” said Dehoga boss Ingrid Hartges image– Friday newspaper.

Hosts should not be the ones to suffer if the government wanted to create “apparently incentives for the third vaccination”, according to Hartges. Instead, the federal and state governments must immediately expand vaccination and test capacities “so that this grueling situation can be ended as quickly as possible,” Hartges demanded.

Corona summit: Federal and state governments are discussing tightening – these new rules are expected

Update from January 6th, 10.15 p.m.: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has spoken out in favor of more nationwide corona protective measures. This includes the so-called 2G-Plus rule for access to many areas and the closure of discos, Schwesig said this Thursday in Schwerin after a special meeting of the state cabinet. It does not make sense if the rules are looser in one state than in another.

At the federal-state summit on Friday, it must also be regulated how the quarantine in the event of a corona infection can be limited to the level necessary for those who work in critical areas. These include, for example, the fire brigade, the respective municipal utilities or the garbage disposal. As a further point, the SPD politician called for rehabilitation measures to be postponed so that rehabilitation clinics can be occupied with corona patients if necessary.

Coronavirus summit: Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) advises on new corona rules

Update from January 6th, 10:05 p.m .: Before the Corona summit this Friday, the planned rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Germany will be made public. A resolution proposed by the federal government * provides, among other things, that schools and restaurants should remain open despite the Omikron variant. According to media reports, there should also be easing in the severely affected Saxony – despite the high number of infections.

First report from January 6th: Munich / Berlin – The federal and state governments are working flat out on new corona rules amid the tense situation surrounding the Omikron * mutation. tomorrow (January 7th) the heads of the federal and state governments want to make decisions in another conference of prime ministers. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) emphasized that there will be new resolutions “in any case”. A large number of measures are under discussion.

Shortening of quarantine and isolation times: Anyone who is infected with Corona has to go into isolation – usually 14 days. Contact persons suspected of corona must also stay at home for a certain period of time, then this is called quarantine. Because personnel bottlenecks in important facilities such as the police and fire brigade are feared due to the highly contagious Omikron variant, the quarantine and isolation times could now be shortened in order to reduce the total number of failures.

Contact restrictions: The number of people who are likely to meet at private gatherings could also be reduced again. So far, the upper limit of ten people has been valid for vaccinated people, for unvaccinated people meetings are limited to their own household and a maximum of two people from another household. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is now promoting even stricter rules.

Vaccination campaign: After the vaccination record in mid-December with almost 1.5 million doses in one day, the numbers on the holidays have, as expected, decreased significantly – and have not yet reached the previous values ​​again: 611,000 doses were administered on Tuesday. Because the majority of these are booster vaccinations, the vaccination rate only increases at a snail’s pace.

Compulsory vaccination: Project will probably be delayed further – Bundestag debate postponed by weeks

In the Prime Minister’s Conference, the compulsory vaccination should also be a subject of discussion, but now another delay of the project is looming. Important dates will be postponed. This includes expert hearings and further committee meetings, but also Bundestag debates. Contrary to what was initially planned, the Bundestag will not discuss the various proposals for mandatory vaccination in the coming week, as the AFP news agency reported on Thursday, citing parliamentary circles. Instead, an “orientation debate” to exchange arguments is to take place in the week of January 24th – without any concrete bills being debated.

According to parliamentary sources, the first reading of the draft laws on mandatory vaccination will then take place in the following week of the session. According to the current planning status, this is scheduled for the week of February 14th. According to information from parliamentary groups, the postponement has become necessary because the preparation of the various bills is taking longer than planned. In addition, the highly controversial issue should be debated extensively and unhurriedly in Parliament in order to achieve a broad consensus. An overly rapid implementation of the mandatory vaccination is not to be expected. According to the current status, an introduction before the end of March is considered unrealistic.

In addition, there is apparently disagreement within the federal government about the mandatory vaccination. Especially in the FDP, a camp is currently forming against the planned regulation, such as that image citing party sources reported. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s promise could already fail because of his own coalition.

Compulsory vaccination: Söder calls for clarity and a concrete proposal – CDU health expert attacks Scholz

Similar to CDU politician Wüst, CSU boss Markus Söder also called for clarity from the federal government on mandatory vaccinations. “I admit, I’m also a little insecure,” said Söder. “The government must make a proposal – when, for whom, which groups and how such a vaccination requirement should be implemented,” emphasized the CSU boss. It is wrong to say that this should be done via group applications from individual members of parliament. “We expect a proposal from the traffic light,” added Söder, adding that compulsory vaccination could be “an important contribution” – both medically and socially, but only if there was a clear suggestion.

The CDU health expert Tino Sorge was also critical of the current situation. He took the Federal Chancellor in his sights: “Scholz wraps himself in silence,” said the CDU politician image, “And that with a question that worries the whole country.” Now it will be interesting to see what news the Corona summit on Friday will bring. (bb with material from AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA