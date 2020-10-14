KShortly before the consultations between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country chiefs on Wednesday about the corona situation, there was further heated argument about the measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The focus of the debate is the bans on accommodation for travelers within Germany and the inconsistency of the regulations issued by the individual federal states.

Prominent representatives of the medical profession also joined in the criticism of several Prime Ministers of the bans on accommodation for travelers who go from a corona risk area to other federal states. The President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, called for these bans issued by some federal states to be withdrawn.

also read Crisis meeting in the Chancellery

These are “superfluous and even harmful,” said Reinhardt of the “Rheinische Post”. Even during the heavy domestic German tourist traffic in the summer with full beaches on the North and Baltic Seas, there was no “significant increase in the number of infections”. People are unsettled and confused by the different and poorly communicated measures. “That certainly does not contribute to greater acceptance of the anti-corona policy by the federal and state governments,” warned the medical president.

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, expressed a similar opinion: “Everyone can see that new measures such as the ban on accommodation are nonsense,” he told the “Bild” newspaper. “In this way we gamble away the absolutely necessary acceptance for the measures that are still important.”

also read The Bundestag has a say

During the deliberations in the Chancellery on Wednesday, the heads of the federal and state governments want to attempt to agree on more uniform regulations. However, the positions of the federal states, for example on the ban on accommodation, diverged in advance.

For example, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) refused to relax the strict accommodation restrictions in her state, while Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) harshly criticized the travel restrictions.

According to WELT information, the head of government in Schwerin also advised the SPD prime minister to local lockdowns in a preliminary meeting.

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, on the other hand, called for the criteria of the ban on accommodation to be checked. “We need to check whether the number 50 per 100,000 inhabitants is correct”, said the CDU politician of the “image”.

And North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet assumes that the ban on accommodation for people from risk areas can be overturned. “I think we should try pragmatic solutions today,” said the CDU politician in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “The problem with the ban on accommodation is that many citizens do not understand the rules and they tend to weaken acceptance because there is a lack of clarity.”

On the other hand, nationwide rules are needed for people from regions in which the corona limit values ​​are exceeded. He cited alcohol bans, curfew and restrictions on private celebrations as examples of such measures. “Then we can ensure that we do not threaten each other with bans on accommodation.” Laschet showed understanding that Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania wants to keep the ban on accommodation. “If a country says that we want to be particularly careful there, that’s okay.”

Here you will find content from Podigee In order to interact with or display content from Podigee and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Merkel had repeatedly made it clear that another shutdown had to be prevented. On Tuesday evening Merkel met for a preliminary talk with several prime ministers, the results were not known. Before the meeting, according to information from the German Press Agency, participants said it was about the right level of further restrictions. Restrictions must be imposed in areas where it is absolutely necessary. It will probably also be about the question of which measures are necessary, sensible and acceptable for society as a whole.

Demands for uniformity

The Association of Towns and Municipalities advocated a nationwide uniform “Corona traffic light”. This would have to define limit values ​​which, if exceeded, restrictions would take effect, said chief executive Gerd Landsberg of the Funke media group. If the limit of 50 new infections is exceeded in a circle, “the traffic light jumps to red and private events with more than 25 people are then prohibited”.

Landsberg also warned that the increasingly different regulations from state to state endanger the necessary acceptance of people in fighting pandemics: “If the citizens are no longer familiar with the jungle of regulations, they will ultimately not pay the necessary attention to the regulations.”

also read Corona special route in Sweden

Leading economists appealed to pay attention to traceability and uniformity with new corona regulations. The President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, told the “Handelsblatt” that the protection of health and the economy needed a “high level of trust from the vast majority of people”. “This requires rules that are comprehensible and, to a certain extent, also uniform.”

The President of the Ifo Institute further said: “I would expect politicians to increasingly take protective measures that enable economic and social life instead of preventing it.” That means: “More mask requirements and more tests and fewer bans on accommodation.”

also read

“It is very important that the citizens have a uniform, clear handling,” said Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Tuesday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet told the “Tagesspiegel” (Wednesday) that the citizens had a right “to clear, binding rules that everyone can understand”. Lower Saxony’s head of government Stephan Weil (SPD) also warned that politicians must also establish clear rules where necessary – such as limiting private celebrations.

Previously, politicians such as Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) and Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus had urged the states to adopt a uniform line. The warning was also sparked by the bans on accommodation that had been passed just last week and which were often perceived as no longer comprehensible.

Extension of the bridging aid?

The Federal Ministry of Economics is meanwhile preparing an extension of the Corona bridging aid. According to information from the Funke media group from the home of Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU), the current bridging aid for companies is to be extended until June 30, 2021. Such considerations were confirmed by insiders to the German Press Agency. According to the current regulation, the bridging aid would expire at the end of the year.

The aid is primarily aimed at improvements for the hotel and catering industry. The event industry and the trade fair and exhibition industry are also to receive further support. Specifically, the Ministry is thinking of improved depreciation options as well as modernization and subsidy programs for renovations during the orderless period.

also read Return to homeschooling?

The measures are to be discussed at the Corona summit by Chancellor Merkel and the state ministers’ presidents. For the first time in four months, the conference is not held by video, the country heads are coming to Berlin for an on-site meeting.

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther quarreled like many other heads of government with the sudden convocation of the presence crisis meeting. It is wrong to lapse into “excessive actionism” in view of the expected increase in the number of infections, the Kiel head of government told WELT. “We have good rules, and we have made a conscious decision that these can be applied in a regionally differentiated manner.” He also sees basically “no need for change” with the controversial ban on accommodation for travelers from risk areas.