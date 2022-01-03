Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Cindy Boden

divide

There could soon be new corona rules: Lauterbach announces “resolutions” for the approaching summit. The CDU wants to find out more about mandatory vaccinations. The news ticker.

Health Minister Lauterbach * (SPD) expects a quick decision to shorten the quarantine periods for corona infections and announces new resolutions (see first report).

The Federal Government’s Expert Council will be discussed on Tuesday (Update from January 3, 12.50 p.m.).

CDU politician Wüst puts pressure on the compulsory vaccination (see update from January 3, 2:15 p.m.).

This news ticker is continuously updated.

Update from January 3, 4:35 p.m .: In the debate about the possible impending countless Omikron quarantine cases, an expert has now raised allegations against politicians: “The situation is very, very critical – and politicians do not clearly communicate it,” said Holger Berens, chairman of the Federal Association for Protection critical infrastructures, t-online.de. It is conceivable that colleagues would have to isolate themselves around the clock to ensure the operation of electricity or waterworks. The Austrian utility Wien Energie had recently taken exactly this step *.

In Germany, however, there are also reservations about such measures. The Berliner Wasserbetriebe explained to the portal that “barracking” was not an option. If there is an infected person in the isolated facility, Corona spreads more easily among the workforce there.

The immunologist Carsten Watzl, meanwhile, warned against a blanket shortening of the quarantine period. “You can only do that seriously if it is accompanied by a negative test,” he told the dpa. In this case a PCR test is necessary. Under these conditions, however, it could “make perfect sense” that someone could test himself free after five or seven days, said Watzl – especially when it comes to critical infrastructure. After all, fully vaccinated people who became infected could fight the virus faster and earlier thanks to the immune reaction.

“Simply shorten it because it is said that otherwise too many people will drop out, then we’d rather let people out after seven days, with or without a test – I would consider that to be negligent,” stressed Watzl. Eventually, some people could still be contagious and make the virus spread faster.

Corona summit is approaching: Wüst urges Scholz to make vaccinations

Update from January 3, 2:15 p.m .: North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) is putting pressure on the planned corona vaccination. Before Olaf Scholz (SPD) became Chancellor, he advised them for February, said Wüst in the ARD’s “Morgenmagazin”. “The word must also apply if he is Chancellor,” emphasized the CDU politician.

Too many people in Germany have not yet had a first or second vaccination. “We need this mandatory vaccination,” stressed Wüst. At the upcoming federal-state meeting on the corona crisis on Friday, he wanted to know from the federal government how it will proceed now. “I would like to hear something about that.” At the MPK, among other things, the continuation of the booster campaign will be discussed as well as services of general interest and quarantine regulations *, announced the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (center, SPD), Hendrik Wüst (left, CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Franziska Giffey (SPD), Governing Mayor of Berlin, after the deliberations on the corona pandemic at the end of December. © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

Corona summit on Friday: Expert advice advises beforehand

Update from January 3rd, 12.50 p.m .: Before the Corona summit on how to proceed against Omikron, possible further measures should first be professionally prepared. This Tuesday, the Federal Government’s Expert Council will again advise, as government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced. It was therefore initially unclear whether a current statement should also be submitted. According to the Ministry of Health, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is also dealing with possible shortening of quarantine times. Corresponding recommendations are expected in the course of the week.

Shortened quarantine rules in Germany? No draft regulation ready yet

Update from January 3rd, 11.50 a.m .: The federal government has not yet finished a draft ordinance for a shortened corona quarantine. When asked whether the Federal Ministry of the Interior was already working on a modified sample quarantine regulation for the federal states, Ministry spokesman Steve Alter replied: “We are discussing this proposal from the Federal Ministry of Health within the Federal Government, and we are in close contact with any implementation.” The question is relevant the quarantine rules, among other things, for the area of ​​critical infrastructure, where failures are to be avoided. These include, for example, the energy suppliers, the police and the fire brigade.

Green politicians on contact restrictions: “We must certainly intervene again to regulate”

Update from January 3rd, 9:30 a.m .: Green politician and health expert Janosch Dahmen is still skeptical about possible shortened quarantine regulations for people with booster vaccinations. “At the moment, I do not consider that the right approach is to make the nurse, who then infects the stroke or heart attack patient, a risk for the spread of this omicron wave by means of a shortened quarantine,” he said in the ntv show “Frühstart”.

Exceptions could possibly be considered for very specialized areas with few contacts – but Dahmen remained cautious here too and spoke of “under certain circumstances, when we have no other option” to maintain critical infrastructure areas. He named the waterworks as an example. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) also spoke out on this topic on Sunday (see first report).

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health (archive picture) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Regarding further contact restrictions, the Greens * said: “We certainly have to intervene again, because we are currently assuming that we have general exemptions for people who have been twice vaccinated or have recovered, but we know that a large proportion of these people are now can be infected and infectious in people who have been vaccinated twice. ”Therefore:“ To sharpen again where chains of infection are likely and to apply different rules for boosters, that certainly makes sense. “

First report from January 2nd: Berlin / Munich – Already in the old year politicians debated new quarantine rules: The fear of the failure of many workers and ultimately the critical infrastructure is rampant. Nothing has been decided yet. But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach * (SPD) expects a decision this week at the next Corona summit on Friday.

“There will definitely be new resolutions because we have to think about how we can change the quarantine regulation,” Lauterbach said on Sunday evening in an interview with RTL and ntv broadcasters. The minister also took a look at new contact restrictions. Before Christmas, a summit had ended without any major changes *.

Corona summit: Lauterbach is thinking about contact restrictions – “contamination” is not an option

The question is how long the quarantine should last, for example, for those who work in the critical infrastructure, in care facilities or hospitals, said Lauterbach. It must be clarified, for example, to what extent the deadlines could be shortened for those who have already received a booster vaccination.

In order to prevent the Omikron wave from becoming too big, advice will also have to be given as to which contact restrictions are appropriate. A contamination could not be afforded in Germany because of the high number of unvaccinated people, emphasized Lauterbach. “The number of cases will rise very sharply, and that will also affect many unvaccinated people, and they are not protected. So I’m very worried. ”Lauterbach had already warned with similar words in another interview.

Karl Lauterbach and Olaf Scholz. © Political Moments / Imago Images

Corona summit: is the quarantine dispute threatened? SPD country chief Giffey brakes and wants “step-by-step plan”

When it comes to quarantine, there could be a dispute during the deliberations. In the opinion of Berlin’s new Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey *, there is no need to shorten the times. “Right now we don’t need that because our critical infrastructure has not yet been put out of action,” said the SPD politician in an interview with Deutschlandfunk Weekly. You see it as a step model. Only when it is foreseeable that the police, fire brigade and other institutions are no longer able to work, such a measure must be decided.

Other politicians showed willingness to talk: “Omikron could become a kind of game changer,” said SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dagmar Schmidt world. “At least in the quarantine period there could be movement.” “Omikron is different than previous versions – that is why the quarantine rules have to be adjusted,” said the health policy spokesman for the parliamentary group of the Union, Tino Sorge, the paper. “We expect a new dynamic with a lot, but also a lot of mild corona infections,” he explained.

The UK and US have shortened the symptom-free duration to prevent acute staff shortages in areas essential for basic services and safety. France is planning the same at least for vaccinated people *. Spain and Portugal shortened the quarantine period for asymptomatic infected people from ten to seven days.

Omikron: Corona Expert Council warns of dangers to critical infrastructure – CSU makes quarantine pressure

The Corona Expert Council of the Federal Government * had warned before Christmas of extreme stress on the health system and the entire critical infrastructure such as clinics, fire brigade or power supply, should many people get sick or have to be in quarantine at the same time. For this reason, a shortening of the isolation or quarantine periods is being debated.

Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) recently – like his Prime Minister Markus Söder – brought up an exemption from quarantine for boosted contact persons. At the same time, he called for a statement from the Robert Koch Institute or the Expert Council before the Prime Minister’s Conference on January 7th. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.