From: Florian Naumann

Karl Lauterbach and Olaf Scholz. © Political Moments / Imago Images

There could be new corona rules quickly: Karl Lauterbach announces “resolutions” for the approaching summit – he is also thinking about contact restrictions. But dispute could threaten.

Berlin / Munich – Already in the old year politicians debated new quarantine rules: The fear of the failure of many workers and ultimately the critical infrastructure is rampant. Nothing has been decided yet. But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach * (SPD) expects a decision this week at the next Corona summit on Friday.

“There will definitely be new resolutions because we have to think about how we can change the quarantine regulation,” said Lauterbach on Sunday evening in an interview with RTL and ntv broadcasters. The minister also took a look at new contact restrictions. Before Christmas, a summit had ended without any major changes *.

Corona summit: Lauterbach is thinking about contact restrictions – “contamination” is not an option

The question is how long the quarantine should last, for example, for those who work in the critical infrastructure, in care facilities or hospitals, said Lauterbach. It must be clarified, for example, to what extent the deadlines could be shortened for those who have already received a booster vaccination.

In order to prevent the Omikron wave from becoming too big, advice will also have to be given as to which contact restrictions are appropriate. A contamination could not be afforded in Germany because of the high number of unvaccinated people, emphasized Lauterbach. “The number of cases will rise very sharply, and that will also affect many unvaccinated people, and they are not protected. So I’m very worried. ”Lauterbach had already warned with similar words in another interview.

Corona summit: is the quarantine dispute threatened? SPD country chief Giffey brakes and wants “step-by-step plan”

When it comes to quarantine, there could be a dispute during the deliberations. In the opinion of Berlin’s new Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey *, there is no need to shorten the times. “Right now we don’t need that because our critical infrastructure has not yet been put out of action,” said the SPD politician in an interview with Deutschlandfunk Weekly. You see it as a step model. Only when it is foreseeable that the police, fire brigade and other institutions are no longer able to work, such a measure must be decided.

The UK and US have shortened the symptom-free duration to prevent acute staff shortages in areas essential for basic services and safety. France is planning the same at least for vaccinated people *. Spain and Portugal shortened the quarantine period for asymptomatic infected people from ten to seven days.

Omikron: Corona Expert Council warns of dangers to critical infrastructure – CSU makes quarantine pressure

The Corona Expert Council of the Federal Government * had warned before Christmas of extreme stress on the health system and the entire critical infrastructure such as clinics, fire brigade or power supply, should many people get sick or have to be in quarantine at the same time. For this reason, a shortening of the isolation or quarantine periods is being debated.

Bavaria's Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) recently – like his Prime Minister Markus Söder – brought up an exemption from quarantine for boosted contact persons. At the same time, he called for a statement from the Robert Koch Institute or the Expert Council before the Prime Minister's Conference on January 7th. (dpa / fn)