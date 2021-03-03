Before the corona summit of the federal and state governments, the demands on politics are divided. Gastronomy and hotels are demanding openings, doctors warn against loosening too early.

The next federal and state corona summit will take place on Wednesday (March 3).

Medical associations warn against uncoordinated easing of the Corona * measures in Germany.

Gastronomy and the hotel industry demand a clear opening perspective.

Update from March 3rd, 7.15 a.m.: While many experts are already warning of a third wave in the coronavirus pandemic, the federal and state governments are discussing the first cautious easing on Wednesday. However, the current case numbers transmitted by the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday now show a renewed increase in the number of infections registered in Germany. Accordingly, 9019 new corona infections were reported within one day – a good 1000 more than exactly a week ago.

In addition, 418 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 8007 new infections and 422 new deaths within one day. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 64.0 nationwide on Wednesday morning – and thus slightly lower than the previous day (65.4). According to the RKI situation report on Tuesday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.94 (previous day 1.01). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 94 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona summit in Germany: Gastronomy calls for a “clear timetable” – but doctors warn against premature loosening

Original notification from March 3, 2020: Berlin – Before the federal and state corona summit on Wednesday, the first details were already leaked *. In principle, the current lockdown measures are likely to be extended until March 28th. In some areas, however, the request of the “round of four” around Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the regional leaders Markus Söder (CSU) and Michael Müller (SPD) could be relaxed more quickly.

Corona in Germany: Medical associations warn against uncoordinated easing

Medical associations have warned against premature and uncoordinated easing of the lockdown * in Germany and called for an expansion of corona tests *. “It would be wrong to simply open some areas because people are tired of lockdown,” said the chairman of the Federal Association of German Medical Officials, Ute Teichert, who Rheinische Post. Openings should only be made in conjunction with a targeted testing and tracking strategy, she warned. “Under no circumstances should we roll out the red carpet for the virus,” said Teichert.

It is now a matter of regaining control of the infection process. “The virus is still faster than our measures at the moment, we are just reacting. That has to change. ”Teichert therefore called for more tests in schools, in businesses“ and also at the hairdresser’s ”. In addition, much more must be tested for virus variants * in order to get a better overview of their spread.

Corona in Germany: Marburger Bund urges caution – openings “slowly and gradually”

The Marburger Bund argued similarly. “The openings should be made slowly and gradually. It is important to wait for the consequences before taking the next step, ”said chairwoman Susanne Johna to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

The risk of a third wave of infections with highly contagious virus variants affects not only older patients, but “also younger, especially high-risk patients”. “We’re talking about a quarter of the population here,” said Johna. If the third wave hits them comparatively unchecked, the number of Covid 19 patients * in intensive care units will inevitably rise again.

Corona in Germany: Gastronomy and the hotel industry are calling for openings

The catering and hotel industry, on the other hand, expects the Corona * summit to offer a clear opening perspective. On Tuesday, restaurateurs and hoteliers from all over Baden-Württemberg came together for a demonstration in Stuttgart. “We are demanding a clear timetable with which restaurants and hotels can reopen before Easter,” said Ingrid Hartges, General Manager of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) Daily mirror.

For this, however, politics would have to deviate from the previous criteria. “The exclusive focus on the incidence value must be abandoned and other measured values ​​recommended by the RKI * must be taken into account,” demanded Hartges. “Politicians now urgently need to do their homework and develop a concept from the three components of vaccination, rapid tests and the digital upgrade of the health authorities that allows openings and enables social life,” said the Dehoga boss. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

