Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

divide

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Klau Holetschek (CSU) wants stricter travel regulations. © Daniel Karmann / dpa

The federal and state governments advise on the current corona situation in a special service – details in the news ticker.

+++ 16.52 p.m .: Klaus Holetschek, Minister of Health in Bavaria, is concerned about the Omikron variant of the corona virus. The CSU politician and current chairman of the conference of health ministers said on Saturday in Munich following a special video link from the heads of the regional departments: “We have to prevent the spread of Omikron for as long as possible and slow it down as much as possible so that even more people can be vaccinated.”

Since there is now scientific consensus that the omicron mutant is very contagious, the introduction of the variant from the countries classified as virus variant areas by the federal government must be prevented as well as possible. “We have to prevent the spread of Omikron for as long as possible and slow it down as much as possible so that even more people can be vaccinated,” says Holetschek.

In order to achieve this, the state ministers had asked the federal government to adapt the coronavirus entry regulation. According to this, travelers over the age of six should in future submit a negative PCR test to the carrier before they leave these areas. This should be a maximum of 48 hours ago when departing from abroad. A rapid antigen test, however, should no longer be accepted.

Spontaneous corona summit: first decision fixed

+++ 2.00 p.m .: The health ministers of the federal states are calling for stricter corona rules for entry from virus variant areas to Germany. This emerges from a resolution of the spontaneous corona summit on Saturday lunchtime, which the dpa has received. Specifically, this measure is about containing the omicron variant of the coronavirus. “We cannot prevent the spread, we can only delay it. The longer it takes for Omikron to get a grip on Germany, the better, ”said Federal Health Minister Lauterbach.

According to this, children from the age of six who have been in a virus variant area in the past ten days before entering Germany should have to undergo a PCR test before they leave for Germany. An antigen test should no longer be sufficient. The federal government is responsible for this rule.

Corona summit: what the federal and state governments spontaneously advise

First report from Saturday, December 18, 2021, 1.30 p.m.: Berlin – On Saturday lunchtime, a spontaneous federal-state round is to be held on the current corona-Location * take place. According to consistent media reports, the health ministers are taking part.

According to the ARD* the agenda of the Corona summit is still unclear. A central topic to be discussed, however, is apparently the vaccine shortage and supply. The federal-state meeting takes place live.

Corona summit: vaccine deficiency as a central issue

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* recently sounded the alarm regarding the expected vaccine delivery quantities for the first quarter of 2022. He therefore wants to buy more cans on a large scale, and 35 million cans of the preparation from Moderna* Arrive earlier than originally planned. (tu / dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.