Status: It’s complicated. The lockdown plan proposed by Angela Merkel and Co. also confuses top politicians. A graphic should help.

Update from March 4th, 12.25 p.m .: A graphic around the Corona summit on Wednesday became an eye-catcher: “On a DIN A4 page”, the Federal Government visualized the new opening plans for Germany, as Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) apparently also in at the press conference on Wednesday evening Defense of the new rules stated.

However, some observers found not only the regulations confusing, but also the graphical representation. Defects in the graphics were discussed on the Internet. taz journalist Malte Kreutzfeld, for example, pointed out that it was not noted that opening steps four and five should only come if the “incidence has not worsened for 14 days”. He certainly suspected a signal in the lack of regulation: “Let’s see how seriously this is taken.”

For obvious reasons, the paper had been adapted again compared to a previously circulated version (see initial report). Finally, among other things, the incidence limit for the most far-reaching openings was increased from 35 to 50. The final product is complete – among others, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again shared on Twitter – still not. The contact rules, including the new possibility to meet three households in areas with an incidence below 35, are not found in it. Generally only the “magic” incidence values ​​50 and 100 are mentioned.

Corona summit: A complex graphic shows Merkel’s plan for easing – in 29 elements

What is the corona situation like? Olaf Scholz and Angela Merkel use tools in the lockdown debate. © Christoph Hardt / www.imago-images.de

First report: Berlin – A lesson from the first Corona summits: In the meantime, representatives of the federal and state governments are sounding out the controversial topics days before the conference. This time Germany saw the first results on Tuesday. A draft resolution from the pen of Chancellor Angela Merkel, her Vice Olaf Scholz and the regional leaders Markus Söder and Michael Müller, dated Monday evening.

The paper is likely to have come to the public purposely. Only on the day of the summit did a speaking detail of these preliminary talks become public in a small group. The people in the state were able to see with their own eyes: The complex plans of the federal and state governments for a step-by-step plan out of the lockdown are blooming – but in any case colorful graphics.

Lockdown in Germany: Corona summit debates complex opening plan – Scholz had graphics created

Because Vice Chancellor Scholz (SPD) has apparently specially commissioned the creation of a visualization to make the individual steps easier to understand. That reported the image shortly before the start of the summit. The resulting graphic could also be viewed in the short message service Twitter.

So should be opened. THIS graphic, which was created on the initiative of Vice Chancellor Scholz, was discussed in advance in the advertisements. @IMAGE pic.twitter.com/hvB9hrVIpU – Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) March 3, 2021

A total of 29 graphic elements were required to illustrate the plans. At the same time, the additional document provides more information than the circulating draft resolutions: Apparently, the easing linked to incidences 35 and 100 should actually be able to come into force from March 8th – and not from March 28th, for example. According to the information available, the current lockdown should generally be extended up to this date.

Corona summit: the emergency brake is missing in Scholz’s graphic – politicians doubt whether easing will become a reality

The graph does not show the “emergency brake” that is also being considered with equal clarity: at incidences above the value of 100, the easing is planned to be withdrawn and the hard lockdown will come into force again. An arrow from each field back to “Start” would have been another helpful visualization.

Critics of the planning meanwhile doubt whether the easing will even take effect in a significant number of regions. “The values ​​are not achieved, so there are no openings,” said a participant at the Prime Minister’s Conference from the image quote.

FDP leader Christian Lindner made a similar statement on Tuesday. The connection between the broad use of rapid tests and the further opening steps is “paradoxical,” he said on Tuesday. If the number of tests is expanded, there will be “by the nature of things more people who have tested positive”. In this procedure, a “permanently extended lockdown is created”. Another loosening seemed to tip over during the preliminary talks: The separate contact rules for the Easter holidays. (fn)