Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

divide

At another Corona summit, new regulations are to be discussed – an overview of the situation before the federal-state meeting.

On Friday will take place again coronaSummit * will take place. Germany’s further steps in the pandemic will be led by Olaf Scholz* to advise.

The focus is on contact restrictions and a shortening of the quarantine rules.

The news situation about the Corona summit in a compact overview.

Berlin – The federal and state governments will discuss new measures to combat the pandemic at a corona summit on Friday (January 6th, 2022). The main reason for the consultations is the Omikron variant that is circulating, which is considered to be highly infectious. Researchers expect this to soon replace the delta mutation as the dominant variant in Germany. In several federal states, Omikron already accounts for a large part of corona infections.

That is why the political leaders see the need to tighten the rules. Above all, the quarantine regulation and contact restrictions come to the fore.

Corona summit: focus on quarantine rules and contact restrictions

The Robert Koch Institute and the Federal Government’s new Expert Council have drawn up recommendations for this. On the sidelines of the health ministers’ conference on Wednesday (January 5th, 2022), the first draft resolution of the Corona summit was already known. It contains the following points in accordance with media reports and mainly deals with the quarantine rules:

Corona-unvaccinated and Covid-19 convalescents should only be allowed to end their quarantine as soon as they can present a negative test. Corona-vaccinated people, on the other hand, should be able to end their quarantine after a week if they can present a negative, certified antigen test.

Employees from systemically important occupational groups, on the other hand, should be able to end their quarantine after five days, provided a negative, certified antigen test can be presented.

Vaccinated contact persons of corona infected people who are symptom-free should also be able to end their quarantine after seven days. A negative antigen test should also be required in this case.

Contact persons infected with corona who have been boosted or have been double-vaccinated should not have to be quarantined at all. The condition for double vaccinations should be that the second vaccination was less than three months ago.

The general quarantine duration could be reduced from a total of 14 days to ten days.

Corona summit: Lauterbach calls for tougher contact restrictions

Nonetheless, tightening of the contact restrictions could also be decided. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* had already announced at the weekend, that “new measures” are needed in Germany in order to counteract the Omikron wave accordingly.* He renewed that on Wednesday evening: “We will probably have to go up again.”

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will lead the Corona summit on Friday. (Archive photo) © Christoph Soeder / dpa

The federal-state consultations, which take place as a video conference, are to begin around 1 p.m. Results are expected to be presented in the late afternoon or early evening. At this point we are reporting live from the Corona summit on Friday. (do) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.