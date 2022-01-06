Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

divide

New rules are being discussed at the Corona summit – the situation in advance.

On Friday will take place again coronaSummit * will take place. Germany’s further steps in the pandemic will be led by Olaf Scholz* to advise.

The focus is on contact restrictions and a shortening of the quarantine rules.

You can find an overview of the news on the Corona summit here.

Update from Thursday, January 6th, 2022, 7:05 am: Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer warns of a reduction in quarantine for everyone. The CDU politician cites the corona variant, which is rampant in Germany, as the reason: “Omikron is extremely dangerous, especially for unvaccinated people. Therefore there is no reason for a general reduction in segregation times, ”he told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach at a press conference. (Archive photo) © Ronny Hartmann / AFP

Kretschmer criticized the ongoing debate as “too one-sided”. Politicians should therefore not be the first to propose quarantine rules, but rather the RKI experts. “Medical necessities must guide us if we want to survive this pandemic.” You can find out what is planned for the Corona summit on Friday in the update from Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Corona summit: renewal of quarantine rules possible

+++ 20.55 p.m .: In view of the rapid spread of the more contagious Corona variant Omikron, possible stricter restrictions and new quarantine rules are getting closer. From the perspective of the federal government, Omikron should be the dominant form of virus across Germany in just a few days. In the afternoon, the health ministers of the federal states presented their recommendations for the renewal of the quarantine regulations with the request to the federal government to take these into account during the deliberations on Friday (07.01.2022). The quarantine after a corona infection in vaccinated employees in important areas should therefore be able to be ended after five days, provided a negative PCR test is presented.

The new chairwoman of the conference of health ministers, Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD), spoke on Wednesday (January 5th, 2022) about the police and fire brigade, emergency services, the medical and nursing sector, child care, as well as energy and water supply. The regulation “for the purpose of taking up work” should apply here. The Minister of Health of Saxony-Anhalt also pointed out that the regulation should cover all areas that belong to the “critical infrastructure”.

Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD), Minister of Health in Saxony-Anhalt. © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa / archive image

In general, symptom-free close contacts should go into quarantine for seven days – unvaccinated people could only end them with a PCR test. As close contact persons, boosted people should no longer have to be in quarantine in the future. “The health ministers recommend regular self-testing,” says Grimm-Benne.

+++ 3 p.m .: The first draft resolution for the Corona summit on Friday is available. The central aspect of the federal-state consultations will be the quarantine regulation, as reported by ZDF. Accordingly, the paper contains the following discussion points:

Corona-unvaccinated and Covid-19 convalescents should only be allowed to end their quarantine as soon as they can present a negative test. Corona-vaccinated people, on the other hand, should be able to end their quarantine after a week if they can present a negative, certified antigen test.

Employees from systemically important occupational groups should also be able to end their quarantine after five days, provided a negative, certified antigen test can be presented.

Vaccinated contact persons of corona infected people who are symptom-free should also be able to end their quarantine after seven days. A negative antigen test should also be required in this case.

Contact persons infected with corona who have been boosted or have been double-vaccinated should not have to be quarantined at all. The condition for double vaccinations should be that the second vaccination was less than three months ago.

The general quarantine duration could be reduced from a total of 14 days to ten days.

In addition, new contact restrictions are likely to be discussed at the Corona summit, which Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had already brought into play.

Corona summit: vaccination status should be revised

+++ 11.00 a.m .: The Expert Council was unable to agree on any resolutions during the deliberations on Tuesday, but a recommendation for the Corona summit on Friday is still expected. However, the experts agreed on one aspect: The vaccination status should be adjusted.*

According to a report by the news magazine Spiegel, this mainly relates to the question of when someone is considered fully vaccinated. So far, two corona vaccinations have been sufficient. According to the scientists, this should now change: an increase to three vaccinations is planned.

+++ 8.00 a.m .: The health ministers of the federal states will meet on Wednesday to discuss measures in the run-up to the Corona summit. A shortening of the quarantine is under discussion in order to be able to maintain important supply areas in the event that the number of infections should rise sharply due to the spread of the Omikron variant.

Interview with Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach. (Archive photo) © Localpic / Imago Images

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to enforce tougher contact restrictions in addition to shortened quarantine times. “Unfortunately, tightening will be necessary to counter the heavy wave that is coming our way,” he told the editorial network Germany. “I will make suggestions.” Lauterbach did not give details. However, he emphasized that there was no reason to give the all-clear, especially for those who had not been vaccinated. “You cannot promise them that the contact restrictions will be lifted for them in the short or medium term,” said the minister. “My appeal to the unvaccinated is that they get vaccinated at least once quickly so that they have at least an important protective effect for the very serious course of the disease.”

Corona summit: vaccination status should be re-regulated

Update from Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, 7:00 a.m .: Several details of what will be discussed at the Corona summit on Friday are already public. For example, it should be about the status of fully vaccinated people. After the meeting of the Federal Government’s Expert Council on Tuesday, the committee was unable to reach a decision, but was largely in agreement on the point mentioned. “We cannot yet say whether the measures have worked over Christmas because we will only see the development of the infections in the coming days,” said expert council member Stefan Sternberg from the news magazine Spiegel.

Accordingly, in the future only people with three corona vaccinations should be considered fully vaccinated. So far this has been the case with two vaccinations and without a booster.

First report from Tuesday, January 5th, 2022, 9 a.m .: Berlin – in advance of the Corona summit*, which will take place on Friday (January 7th, 2022) in the form of a video link, the first details are already circulating about what the federal and state governments could advise. The reason for the deliberations is the spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus. Research expects that the highly infectious mutation will soon replace the previously dominant delta variant. So far, only a few aspects of the new Corona variant have been researched. A detail that is being investigated in numerous studies is the possible course of Covid-19 after an infection with Omikron. Latest data suggest one mild course* there.

For this reason, among other things, shorter quarantine periods for boosted people, who are, for example, Omikron contact persons, are being discussed before the Corona summit. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* said on Sunday that there would be “new measures” in this regard. The decision should be based on the scientific assessment and expertise of the new expert council of the Ampel-Coalition. Together with the Robert Koch Institute, recommendations are to be drawn up that will be presented during the week.

Corona summit because of Omikron: Expert advice makes statement

The expert committee will meet on Tuesday (January 4th, 2022). The researchers’ recommendation is eagerly awaited, as there is currently no concept for possible massive failures of the critical infrastructure.

For example, there are fears that Omikron infections could lead to personnel bottlenecks in the fire departments or the police. virologist Christian Drosten* already forecast in December 2021: “Omikron will lead to massive sick leave. Also in essential professional groups. ”Shortly before the turn of the year, the RKI warned of a“ sudden increase in the number of infections ”in January 2022.

Karl Lauterbach also said that the Omikron wave was expected at the start of the year. Before the Christmas holidays, the modeler Dirk Brockmann, who advises the RKI among other things, spoke of a “risk of cascades of infrastructural failures”: “If synchronously, at massive speed and in large numbers, sickness-related work absences take place, even if in these cases the course does not at best are difficult, there is a risk of cascading infrastructural failures, ”Brockmann said on Twitter.

Omikron: failure of critical infrastructure – experts warn

“The situation is very, very critical – and is not clearly communicated by politicians,” warns Holger Berens, chairman of the board of the Federal Association for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures, to the news portal T-Online.de. Accordingly, it is conceivable that employees, for example from waterworks, isolate themselves permanently at work so as not to be absent for emergencies.

It is so far unclear whether the quarantine duration will actually be shortened for those who have been boosted. Lauterbach’s announcement sounds like it. He took up the suggestion of the Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek, who had brought the measure into play. Lauterbach recently commented, among other things, on the possible end of the corona pandemic – and caused astonishment.* (do with dpa / AFP) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.