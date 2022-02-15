Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz, Tim Vincent Dicke, and Christian Stör

Germany is apparently facing massive relaxation of the corona virus. How the federal and state governments plan according to a first summit resolution – an overview.

+++ 12.46 p.m.: On Wednesday (February 16, 2022), the federal and state governments will discuss how to proceed in the corona pandemic. The first draft resolution leaked out in advance: the paper is available to our editors.

Although the omicron variant is spreading further in Germany and the numbers are still increasing, there are nevertheless numerous positive signals. “Thanks to the responsible and prudent behavior of the vast majority of citizens, Germany has managed the omicron wave comparatively well so far,” says the draft.

Corona summit: draft resolution leaked

The draft resolution looks far-reaching Relaxation of the corona measures and rules* so that on March 20, 2022 – the beginning of spring – “extensive restrictions on social, cultural and economic life can be gradually withdrawn”. It should be relaxed in three steps.

In the first step private gatherings for vaccinated and recovered people with more than ten participants should be allowed. The upper limit should rise to 20 people. However, this should not apply to the unvaccinated, as the draft resolution states: “Due to the particular risk to the unvaccinated, the restrictions for these people will remain in place until March 19, 2022.” The draft also provides for the abolition of corona controls retail before. Only wearing an FFP2 mask should continue to be recommended.

At the second step only the 3G rule should apply in gastronomy and overnight accommodation. According to the draft, discotheques and clubs will be open to those who have recovered and those who have been vaccinated with a daily test or with a third vaccination – so a strict 2G Plus rule should apply here.

In the third step from March 20, 2022, "all more extensive protective measures" will be dropped. The draft resolution also states: "The home office regulations that are mandatory under the Infection Protection Act are also no longer applicable."

Corona summit: draft resolution leaked – the federal and state governments are planning this

+++ 10.08 a.m.: Before the Corona summit of the federal and state governments on Wednesday (February 16, 2022), details of the first draft resolution on the further course in the pandemic were made public. As can be seen from a draft available to our editorial team, the federal and state governments are planning a joint exit from the corona measures in three steps.

Accordingly, the regulation should soon fall that no more than ten people may be present at private meetings. The draft resolution also provides for the abolition of corona controls in retail. Only wearing an FFP2 mask should continue to be recommended.

Corona summit: All pandemic measures could be eliminated

After these first relaxations of the corona virus, the 3G rule is to be implemented in restaurants and pubs as well as in hotels and other overnight accommodation from March 4th – which would mean that unvaccinated people would also have access to these facilities. Currently, either 2G or 2G plus applies in gastronomy and in accommodation establishments. Where there is celebration, strict measures should be maintained. According to the draft, the 2G plus rule should continue to apply in clubs and discos.

The third step would be a real paradigm shift in corona policy in Germany. According to the draft, the end of all pandemic measures could be imminent on March 20th. The draft resolution speaks of the end of “all far-reaching measures”. “The home office regulations that are mandatory under the Infection Protection Act are also no longer applicable,” it says.

Corona summit: Expert advice for easing restrictions “in the coming weeks”

Update from Monday, February 14, 2022, 6:30 a.m.: Before the federal-state meeting on Wednesday, the Corona Expert Council named conditions for relaxing the protective measures. A “plateau formation” and a subsequent “drop” in the number of infections is to be expected for the “coming weeks”, wrote the expert committee of the federal government in a statement on Sunday evening.

“Reducing state infection control measures seems sensible as soon as there is a stable drop in hospitalization and intensive care admissions and occupancy,” the paper says. The experts warned that opening too early carries the risk of a renewed increase in the burden of disease.

Corona measures: Isolation and testing of great importance

The mask requirement can be temporarily lifted “if the number of infections is sufficiently low” – “but accompanied by clear communication about the time limit”. The experts expect that wearing masks indoors could become necessary again in the coming autumn and winter.

Isolation and testing remain “of great importance in the current phase”. The government should check whether, in times of reduced protective measures, it also randomly tests people without symptoms in order to identify “significant changes in the dynamics of infection” at an early stage.

Corona summit: “Noticeable” loosening – Lindner, Scholz and Habeck give the first details

Update from Sunday, February 13, 2022, 12:15 p.m.: FDP leader Christian Lindner also spoke in the run-up to the Corona summit. Lindner called for “noticeable” easing in Germany. The “difference in everyday life” must be recognizable, said the FDP boss to the picture on Sunday.

“It is clear that you can be too bold when opening. However, this danger is now extremely manageable,” said Finance Minister Lindner. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck had previously commented on possible relaxation of the corona virus (see update from February 12, 2022, 1 p.m.).

+++ 1 p.m.: At the Corona summit on Wednesday, among other things, a “Freedom Day” in Germany should be discussed. This is suggested by a report by Business Insider magazine. Several government members of the traffic light coalition therefore confirmed that the Chancellery is working on a phased plan to abolish almost all corona rules from March 19th. Depending on the extent of the easing, this could then become the German “Freedom Day”.

According to the report, the hospitalization rate and the occupancy of the intensive care units should serve as the central indicators of the graduated plan. Paragraph 28a of the Infection Protection Act would thus become obsolete. Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck had also spoken out in favor of gradual relaxation of the corona virus without addressing a “Freedom Day” (see update from 11 a.m.).

Corona summit: will there be any easing? Scholz and Habeck give the first details

Update from Saturday, February 12th, 2022, 11:00 a.m.: Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck spoke out in favor of opening steps in the run-up to the Corona summit. The Greens politician told the dpa: “According to the experts, the peak of the wave of infections is to be expected in mid-February.” This corresponds to the forecasts of Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach and RKI boss Lothar Wieler.

However, Habeck demanded that the loosening of the corona virus be followed in a uniform manner. “We have to clarify what comes first, what the individual stages for an opening can look like, and what are the nationwide criteria,” said the minister. It is conceivable that the easing will take place gradually and regionally differentiated. The end of the 2G rule is being traded as a possible decision of the Corona summit. An FFP2 mask requirement could take their place.

First report from Friday, February 11th, 2022, 10.30 a.m.: Berlin – easing yes or no? In the corona-Pandemic*, despite the currently high number of cases, the desire for opening steps is increasing. Now has too Olaf Scholz* (SPD*) commented on the topic. In his speech in the Bundesrat, the Chancellor spoke of taking the first step towards opening up at the next Prime Ministers’ Conference (MPK) on Wednesday (February 16, 2002).

“The scientific forecasts show us that the peak of the wave is in sight,” said the Chancellor. “That allows us to take a first step towards opening up next week at the federal-state meeting and then look at more for spring.” He did not say what kind of easing Scholz is aiming for.

Corona summit: FDP calls for relaxation

Scholz continued that politicians would listen to the advice of science so as not to jeopardize previous successes in fighting the pandemic. “At the same time, we will be vigilant and prepared in the event that the number of infected people increases significantly again.” So the corona measures that were decided on worked. In addition, Scholz called on people to vaccinate again.

Meanwhile affirmed FDP-Bundestag parliamentary group leader* Christian Dürr his call for the first corona protection measures to expire quickly. The MPK should decide “first steps”, he said on Friday in the morning magazine of the ZDF*. First of all, the 2G obligation in retail can be omitted. Contact tracing could also be stopped soon, as could the contact restrictions for private meetings of vaccinated people, which are still in force.

According to the current legal situation, the corona measures would expire on March 19, 2022. Dürr advocated “opening step by step now” and organizing a “smooth transition” by this deadline. That is better than lifting everything at once “ad hoc” on March 20th.

(cs/tu/tvd with dpa/AFP)