Shortly before the planned Corona summit, Angela Merkel changes course sharply: A law should fix it. The first content has apparently already leaked.

Berlin / Munich – The German corona policy is facing a turning point: Instead of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK), the Bundestag is to take over the scepter next week – and by law to adopt a nationwide uniform lockdown mechanism for regions with incidences over 100. The federal and state governments had not been able to agree on a consistent common path for many months.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Friday that a new path had been chosen “for this phase of the pandemic”. The instrument of the corona summit is by no means a thing of the past. However, it seems unclear how great the impact of the move will be. For the time being, according to Demmer, the amendment to the Infection Protection Act is intended to replace possible individual measures for a “bridge lockdown”. Calls have already been heard from the Bundestag for influence on further adjusting screws in the fight against pandemics.

Corona law: Merkel, Scholz and Söder already agreed? First content leaked

The first rumors about a possible content of the law were already circulating on Friday afternoon. Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU), her deputy Olaf Scholz (SPD) and CSU boss Markus Söder * would have negotiated content in 48 hours and discussed it on Friday in a switch with MPK boss Michael Müller (SPD), the reported picture.

According to this information, it is planned to leave the decision-making sovereignty to the federal states in counties with an incidence of up to 100. In addition, a night curfew from 8 or 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. should apply. At the same time, all stores except grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies, garden centers and hairdressers should close and compulsory testing for companies should come into force. When it comes to the topic of home office, only “sharp appeal” should continue. According to Bild, the plan to compulsorily close schools with an incidence of 200 or more is controversial.

Corona summit canceled: last-second decision in favor of law – schedule still unclear, RKI worried

The point in time of the decision in favor of the law path is explosive. Merkel had threatened the country leaders weeks ago to intervene by law. Most recently, the federal and state governments could not even agree on a (new) date for their talks – Prime Ministers accused each other of a lack of preparation. Now the new path, long called for by the opposition, will cost additional time: Originally, a summit should have taken place on Monday (April 12).

According to government information, the cabinet will pass a bill on Tuesday. The Bundestag and Bundesrat then still have to agree. In view of this, Demmer was unable to name a specific time horizon for the statutory emergency brake to come into force on Friday.

The Robert Koch Institute is sounding the alarm: The current situation is “not conducive to infection protection against Covid-19,” said institute director Lothar Wieler on Friday. He stressed that every day of waiting costs human lives. Wieler also spoke out in favor of restricted mobility. “If you look at the modeling that comes from many groups in Germany, then a lockdown means that mobility will be massively restricted.” It was not initially foreseeable whether a corresponding plan would be included in the change in the law. The same applied to the question of possible closings in retail.

Corona lockdown: Bundestag should take over – Prime Minister allegedly “on board”

The Greens welcomed the inclusion of the Bundestag. “If the Bundestag now makes binding, legally secure decisions, based on science, in the knowledge that intensive care units and many who work there are at their limit, that would be political responsibility,” tweeted parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt. At the same time, she let it be known that the Greens in the Bundestag are calling for bigger steps than the stipulation of limit values: “And for that we finally have to get into the world of work: #homeoffice #testpflicht, drive companies down where possible.”

For the time being, according to the Federal Government, the Prime Ministers do not feel disempowered. Merkel’s spokeswoman Demmer explained that the federal and state governments had agreed on the new decision-making path in consultation with the parliamentary groups: “Everyone involved is on board.” to be expected.

The development does not initially cast a positive light on German corona policy *: In the event that the seven-day incidence in a region exceeds 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the federal and state governments had already agreed rules at the beginning of March: All easing of the corona measures would therefore have to be completely withdrawn. However, in the past few weeks it has been shown many times that this so-called emergency brake is not used. Merkel had also criticized this. The rules should therefore now be made binding in the Infection Protection Act.