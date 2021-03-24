The negotiations at the Corona summit were particularly tough this time. It is not surprising that there was also room for small breakdowns and irritations.

Update from March 23, 2:50 p.m .: During the Corona summit on Monday, Bode Ramelow (left) irritated with a tweet full of Ä letters (see first report). Now he publicly commented on his intention behind it: Thuringia’s Prime Minister wanted to use this to express his solidarity with Reiner Haseloff (CDU), who was persevering in the federal-state switchboard. “That was pure solidarity with Reiner Haseloff,” he said. The reason was the hour-long interruption of the federal-state consultations on Monday evening. During this time, he and other office colleagues patiently remained in the virtual negotiation room, including: Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU). “And at some points while I was waiting, one or the other Ä went through my head,” joked Ramelow.

Ramelow was surprised by the response to the tweet. “They are so empty of content. It’s just a completely meaningless tweet, “emphasized the politician.

Corona summit curious: Ramelow takes the “Ä” – Spahn first has to swallow with a sensitive Merkel question

First report from March 23rd: Berlin – The longest corona negotiations since the beginning of the pandemic are behind Chancellor Angela Merkel and the state leaders. It was not until early Wednesday morning that Merkel (CDU), Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) appeared in front of the waiting press in Berlin. “Easter calm” and the tightening of the emergency brake are among other things results of the federal-state consultations.

The Chancellor was visibly tired during the nightly press conference. Söder and Müller also spoke of a “difficult birth”. It is not too surprising that strange things can happen during such tough negotiations. This time right at the front: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left).

Merkel’s Corona Round: Ministers also have to eat – Spahn is fighting with chocolate on a delicate Merkel question, of all things

Politicians, too, have to pursue their basic needs during intensive consultations: for example, to eat. imageAccording to information, fruit and bars are often used at the Corona peaks. A small snack between meals to boost your energy level again. Merkel and Müller, who sat together in the Chancellery, plastered a piece of cake and pieces of fruit right at the beginning of the Corona summit. Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) spooned a soup and Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) ate a melon.

So far, so unspectacular. If it weren’t for Spahn, who obviously craved something sweet. Unfortunately at an inopportune time. According to the newspaper, when Chancellor Merkel wanted to know how the test capacities were doing, she addressed her minister directly. The: first swallowed, they say. “Oh, now I’ve got a duplo in my mouth,” she quotes image.

Corona summit from the federal and state governments: Jens Spahn eats, Bodo Ramelow irritates with a tweet

But Jens Spahn’s Duplo is not the only faux pas during the deliberations. Bodo Ramelow also attracted attention – and question marks. A week earlier, Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) had posted a cryptic tweet: a simple “Ä”. He had the letter out loud last week German press agency accidentally tweeted. His most successful tweet to date. Bodo Ramelow, the Thuringian Prime Minister, added a load of Äs during the Corona summit: the left-wing politician used 279 of the 280 possible characters of the short message service for the umlaut.

ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ

ÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄÄ – Bodo Ramelow (@bodoramelow) March 22, 2021

Numerous Twitter users interpreted Ramelow’s tweet as a reaction to the federal-state consultations. A swipe at his admission that he occasionally played the smartphone game “Candy Crush” during the summit meetings was also a hit. “What happens after the last level at Candycrush,” commented a Twitter user. The interpretation of the mirror According to the Ramelow tweet is to be understood as a swipe at Haseloff. While he accidentally dropped the tweet, the Thuringian Prime Minister apparently tweeted with full intent. Because the tweet was tweeted twice, one version was then deleted. The “Ä” tweet could also be found on the Twitter account of Bodo Ramelows on Tuesday morning.

Swipe at Reiner Haseloff? “Ä” tweet from Ramelow at the Corona summit causes mixed reactions

The reactions to the short message service are mixed. While some find the posting funny, others are simply annoyed. “I would be ashamed of being made fun of in such a serious situation. But what do I know, I’m not a prime minister, ”commented journalist Hatice Akyün. “Concentrate on the situation instead of playing the meme generator here. Lg “, demands the Schleswig-Holstein Green State MP Lasse Petersdotter. Others rush to Ramelow’s defense: “# Ä is not meant to be funny, but points out the chaos and the incompetence of some of his colleagues,” a user interprets Ramelow’s tweet. And one person just wants to know: “Is this something like a secret language in the Prime Minister’s Conference?”

Reiner Haseloff’s “Ä” tweet, which can still be seen on his account, has received over 15,000 likes at the current time (as of March 23). The “Ä” Ramelows is over 12,000 likes – and the trend is rising. (aka)

