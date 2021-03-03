Will people in Germany soon be able to receive more than one guest? The summit plan now seems to be in place.

Update from March 3, 7:51 p.m .: Now the German Press Agency has also confirmed the message that the contact restrictions should be relaxed from Monday (see update from 7:51 p.m.). The dpa refers to “several sources from the deliberations of the federal and state governments”.

Update from March 3, 7:51 p.m .: Now there is apparently news in terms of contact restrictions: Accordingly, the federal and state governments have agreed that there will be easing from next Monday (March 8th). The Spiegel reports.

From Monday, it should be possible to meet your own household with another household – but limited to a maximum of five people. Children up to 14 years of age are exempt from this. According to the report, couples should be considered a household.

Corona contact restrictions: are the strict lockdown measures falling?

Update from March 3rd, 7.48pm: Chancellor Merkel and the country leaders are still discussing lockdown easing and measures at the Corona summit. The subject of contact restrictions has not yet come up on the table. After the delay started, a lengthy discussion on the subject of vaccinations followed. The meeting is now clearly behind schedule.

Update from March 3, 12:15 p.m .: The contact restrictions in the Corona crisis are among the most severe cuts for some people in Germany. Actually, according to an initial draft resolution, an exception should be created at least over Easter and for families: a relaxation was planned for the “closest family circle” – with explicit reference to the commendable discipline of the people in Germany over Christmas. “The level-headed behavior of the citizens in Germany during the Christmas days has impressively shown how family gatherings can be made safe.”

Apparently, this argument no longer applies. The section on Easter easing has completely disappeared from an updated draft resolution. Experts such as virologist Christian Drosten recently warned of the negative effects of the easing on incidences.

According to dpa information, the paper was sent by the Chancellery, but according to reports it has not yet been agreed in advance with all countries. There should be a lot of discussion about the individual opening steps and how they are designed. Decisions are only expected at the end of the federal-state talks, which should begin at 2 p.m. Before that, the prime ministers want to consult again for themselves.

Corona summit: Contact rules could be relaxed in steps – Easter is probably an exception

First report: Munich – 1 + 1 is not only the easiest of all mathematical calculations, but has also been the formula for contact restrictions in the Corona crisis for months. One household plus one other person is currently allowed to meet as part of the measures to contain the pandemic.

Now of course – as with almost all Corona rules in Germany – there are gradations from state to state. But social gatherings are currently not possible anywhere in Germany. In the event of a violation, there is a risk of a fine of up to five digits.

Contact restrictions due to Corona: easing possible from March 8th

In the course of the easing discussions before the Prime Minister’s Conference on Wednesday – the fourth of this year – there is also a debate about somewhat more generous contact restrictions. One Merkur.de According to the present paper, meetings between two households will be allowed again from March 8th, with a maximum of five people over the age of 14 being allowed to meet.

This suggestion comes from the “round of four”. Behind it are apparently Chancellor Angela Merkel, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Berlin’s Lord Mayor Michael Müller as chairman of the conference of prime ministers and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder as his deputy. Since this is only a draft, changes can still be made at any time.

Contact restrictions due to Corona: As so often, it’s about the incidence

The quartet wants to enforce gradations depending on the infection situation. In areas with stable low values ​​- whatever that means exactly – three households with up to ten people over the age of 14 are likely to come together. There is no maximum number of children present.

The seven-day incidence is probably used again here, with a limit of 35 or 50. Apparently, it is still unclear at what value, with increasing new infections, the return to the 1 + 1 rule would apply.

Contact restrictions due to Corona: “Close family circle” can meet at Easter

Similar to Christmas, special regulations should also be set for the Easter holidays. The “closest family circle” should meet on the first weekend in April to go looking for eggs. It is not known who exactly is picked up under this term. In any case, the maximum contact limits may not apply for these days. In the case of large families, several dozen people can celebrate together.

Before Merkel and the country leaders met, it was already leaked that legal and health politicians from the coalition parties CDU, CSU and SPD wanted to expand the Infection Protection Act to include the number of vaccinated people, the occupancy rate of the health system and the R value in addition to the incidence value be taken into account when deciding on easing.

Contact restrictions due to Corona: “Substantial encroachments on fundamental rights” soon no longer justified?

“We cannot base the sometimes considerable encroachments on fundamental rights solely on the incidence values,” emphasized Johannes Fechner, legal policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group: “If a large part of the older population is vaccinated and mainly younger people are infected, if the R value is low or if the health system is not overloaded, then there is no danger for the population that is so great that substantial encroachments on fundamental rights such as curfews or company closings are justified. “

Meanwhile, SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich said that he expected largely uniform rules for all federal states. However, in certain cases, regional differences in terms of the number of infections have to be handled differently. (mg / dpa)

