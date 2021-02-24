Heathrow airport in London last year incurred losses of two billion pounds before withholding taxes, figures that “confirm the devastating consequences of Covid-19 on aviation”, the airport announced on Wednesday.

The loss, equivalent to $ 2.8 billion, or 2.3 billion euros, reflects a significant 73 percent drop in passenger numbers, according to a Heathrow statement.

The airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, recorded profits of 546 million pounds before taxes were deducted in 2019.

And while the airport’s executive director, John Holland-Kay, indicated that the number of passengers fell in 2020 to levels recorded in the past 1970s, he expressed optimism about the current year with Britain vaccinating millions of adults and preparing to exit the virus-related isolation measures.

“We can feel optimistic about 2021, as Britain approaches to becoming the first country in the world to resume international travel and trade at significant levels,” he said in a statement of the revenue announcement.

He added that “re-moving the wheel will save thousands of jobs and stimulate the economy.”

Heathrow airport last year handled 22 million passengers, compared to 81 million in 2019.

More than half of the 22 million passengers traveled in the first two months of last year, before the health crisis worsened and governments around the world imposed lockdown measures.

Heathrow revenue decreased 62 percent, recording 1.2 billion pounds in 2020, while freight traffic fell 28 percent.

The airport announced that it has 3.9 billion pounds of liquidity, sufficient until 2023.

And at the end of December, the British High Court revived a controversial project to expand the airport by building a third runway in it, rejecting a decision by the Court of Appeal that the British government had not taken into account climate change obligations when it approved in 2018 the construction of the new runway.

On Wednesday, Heathrow affirmed his commitment to “focusing on a carbon-free aviation sector.”