Corona subsidies | Marimekko, which plowed through the pandemic, raised substantial corona subsidies – “Some had extra operating money”

HS’s investigation found almost 600 companies that received corona support, which made at least more than half a million euros in profit both before and during the corona. The National Audit Office will find out next year how the authorities have trimmed the support system for a possible new crisis.

Corona pandemic March 16 in 2020 can be considered the official starting point in Finland. At that time Sanna Marini (sd) the government stated that “in cooperation with the President of the Republic, Finland is in exceptional circumstances”.

It was quickly clear that companies in certain sectors will need state support. For example, restaurants and events came into the line of fire the worst.

In a panic-like atmosphere, the government and its Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (central government) found the state financial company Business Finland as a tool.

Through it, it was possible to start paying development subsidies right away. But in order to get money, there had to be a development project. At the same time, for example, many companies in the restaurant industry needed direct support at that time to make up for the revenues that were not received by the customers.

In the first year of the pandemic alone, more than 1.3 billion euros were transferred to companies through Business Finland and ely centers that distributed support to companies with less than five employees.

In summer 2022 HS collected extensive material on corona subsidies granted by various authorities.

Included are direct business subsidies granted by Business Finland, ely centers, the State Treasury and the Food Agency, as well as Traficom’s support for media houses.

This material has now been examined against company-specific tax information published by the tax authority. At the beginning of this month, the communities’ tax information for 2021 became public.

With the help of the analysis, it is possible to at least roughly estimate how much support went to entities that do not seem to have been particularly in need of support. The results further confirm the picture of mistakes that were made in the distribution of business subsidies in the early stages of the corona crisis.

One of the companies that made millions of euros in taxable income is the outdoor advertising company JC Decaux. A total of 1.6 million euros in cost support was paid to it.

Let’s take it review tax information for three years. The first of them is 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Let’s limit the companies that have received corona subsidies to those that have made at least half a million euros in taxable income in each of the three years.

There are 577 such companies. A total of 75 million euros in corona subsidies covered by HS’s material have been paid to the group. The amount per company is 130,000 euros on average.

If you lower the bar and look at companies that have made at least 100,000 euros in taxable income in all three years, the group is much larger. There are more than 3,000 such companies and their combined corona subsidy is 250 million euros.

One Among the companies with a strong economy that have applied for subsidies, Marimekko is the top name in domestic design. The listed company applied for and received corona support in 2020 totaling EUR 600,000, of which EUR 100,000 was Business Finland’s project funding.

Already after the first summer of 2020, Marimekko announced that it had increased its turnover by ten percent in July-September compared to the corresponding time of the previous year.

In the year before the pandemic, Marimekko made a good 15 percent operating profit, about 18 million euros. In 2020, the operating profit reached 21 million euros, and the following year already to more than 30 million euros.

Marimekosta HS is told that it also applied for corona support from outside Finland. A total of 1.4 million euros was received.

“The pandemic also dramatically temporarily closed all Marimekko stores in Finland and the majority of Marimekko stores around the world for different lengths of time, especially in 2020,” the company says.

According to Marimekko, it was difficult to adjust the costs quickly.

“We are grateful for the support offered to the companies, which brought the necessary room for maneuver in decision-making in a very difficult market situation and made it possible to continue building the long-term future along with short-term crisis management,” the response states.

In the end, Marimekko survived so well that despite the uncertainty caused by the corona, it was able to pay its owners a plush dividend pot from 2020 and 2021.

To corona support related problems have already been discussed extensively in the public domain in the past, for example in the 2021 report published by the State Audit Office in the report.

Disruption financing was paid to numerous solvent companies, including dozens of companies with a share capital of more than one million euros and equity capital of more than 10 million euros. Hundreds of companies with equity of more than 5 million euros received supportthe report states.

It is also pointed out that the support went to industries that survived well beyond the korona.

Why did this happen? The main explanation is the rush. Something had to be done quickly and there were few tools.

Money started to be distributed as development support, because there was a channel for it, i.e. Business Finland and ely centers.

According to VTV, the cost subsidies paid by the State Treasury, which came into the toolbox later, work better. However, the implementation was delayed until the summer of 2020, because the parliament first had to approve the necessary changes to the law.

Hurry was also visible within Business Finland.

According to VTV’s report, an employee spent an average of 42 minutes processing one application. In addition, there was a bonus system in use, in which receiving a bonus required at least 50 closing presentations per week. Only six percent of the presentations were allowed to return to preparation.

The report also states that applicants were not treated equally and the effects of the corona were inconsistently verified. In similar cases, both negative and positive decisions were reached.

State therefore came as a surprise when the pandemic swept into the arms of the Finnish business community, even though information about the frightening disease and its effects had already started trickling in from abroad since December.

At the end of February 2020, just weeks before declaring a state of emergency, the management of the Health and Welfare Institute (THL) commented on Italy’s recent restrictions as “excessive”.

Around the same time, the then Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni (middle) announcedthat sufficient funding to treat the situation caused by the virus can be secured “through normal channels from ministries and agencies”.

“At the beginning of 2020, there was a bit of a feeling, as far as the government leadership, that such an epidemic would not spread to Finland”, says the lead auditor of the National Audit Office Pasi Tervasmäki.

“Then, in one week, everything was shut down with a bang.”

Despite the fears, the business problems were short-lived for many.

“For example, there were dental clinics that had a downturn in the spring of 2020, but very soon there were more customers than they could take,” says Tervasmäki.

Pasi Tervasmäki

According to him, some of the applicants left the business subsidies as “extra operating money”. The review is naturally hindsight: when subsidies started to be distributed at the beginning of the pandemic, the future was unknown.

“There was pressure to process these support applications in an average of 42 minutes.”

Earlier in November HS news, that economically strong cooperatives received a total of more than 10 million euros in corona support. Support therefore flowed to companies with strong balance sheets and the ability to withstand unexpected economic shocks in a measurable amount.

What’s the point of paying out of the taxpayers’ pocket to support companies like this? However, the state became heavily indebted during the pandemic.

“That’s the question, what’s the point of it,” says Tervasmäki.

“On the other hand, there’s the competitive setting. Competitors who do not have such a strong balance sheet would benefit from the fact that the most solvent companies would not receive support. This is a difficult thing.”

afterwards it is known that the pandemic treated Finnish business life in general more gently than initially feared.

What should be learned from corona patients?

“We have recommended that readiness be maintained so that, if necessary, a cost support-type mechanism can be introduced quite quickly.”

Next year, VTV will do follow-up related to corona subsidies. The agency will find out how its recommendations have been taken into account in different authorities. According to Tervasmäki, it is a kind of maintenance security issue.

“This won’t necessarily be the last pandemic.”