Corona subsidies | HS found out: Corona money intended for emergency support also flowed to high-income star artists

Do you need it an artist earning hundreds of thousands of euros, corona support for his living expenses?

You don’t have to, says the director of the Art Promotion Center’s Taike Paula Tuovinen.

However, this has happened, because based on tax information, money has also gone to quite well-paid artists.

Let’s get started crunching the numbers of grants distributed by Taike. Taike is responsible for various state grants for the arts, and during the pandemic, it was given the task of providing emergency support for cultural workers who were left without work. Since 2020, Taike has awarded a total of 130 million euros in corona grants to artists, professionals in the creative field and sole proprietors in seven different application rounds.

In total, more than 43,000 applications have been processed in Taike. Positive decisions have been made for more than 25,000 applicants. According to Tuovinen, the majority of the support is small support for people who have lost a large part of their income for two years.

“Most of the applicants have maybe received four tons once within those two years,” Tuovinen estimates.

Then are the exceptions that made it in the tax information. HS compared the artists’ tax information with the recipients of Taike’s corona grants, and the list found familiar names from the Finnish artist world.

For example, a musician-actor Olavi Uusivirta has received Taiken’s corona grant totaling 25,000 euros. At the same time, his income has been considerable: in 2020 and 2021, Uusivirta earned a total of around 303,000 euros in earnings and capital income. A musician and TV performer who received 22,000 euros in crown subsidies Lenni-Kalle Taipale had earned more than 438,000 euros in two years.

Both Uusivirra and Taipalee grants have been applied for in four different applications during the years 2020 and 2021.

Big ones Those who have earned corona grants have also received, among other things, Matti Fagerholm aka Mike Monroe, Ville Galle , Reino Nordin and Eino “Eicca” Toppinen. A researcher who received a 12,600 euro corona grant Tuomas Hannikainen the two-year income drops to a total of two million euros.

Hannikainen, who used to work as a conductor for years, explains his large income with a real estate deal that coincided with the corona virus.

“During my time as a conductor, I had a large income, which I invested, among other things, in my home, which I have now sold,” he says.

Hannikainen, who has been a researcher for ten years, used the grants he received Sibelius-to continue his research. For the research, he hired, among other things, a professional sheet music graphic artist.

It was Is there something wrong with Taiken’s grant system, when high earners also received grants?

Paula Tuovinen reminds that Taike had to use the instruments that were legally available, i.e. discretionary state subsidies. No computational model could be built. In the past, decisions were made very quickly without any understanding of the duration, strength and speed of the pandemic.

At that time, we decided on an application form, where the applicant had to prove that he is a professional in the creative field, be able to credibly tell about the loss of income and present a work plan for the grant period.

Tuovinen says that the grants generally went to the right address, although there were some abuses.

“It must be said that not all the applicants were very supportive. Artists working as teachers could apply for support to replace a gig, even if it was a monthly salary,” he says. “We improved the assessment of these issues all the time as the pandemic continued.”

“Of course, I would have hoped that people would have considered whether they really need that support.”

“ “I really needed that Taike money.”

Suitable the support model caused disagreements among different art fields already during their preparation. Music Finland, the Union of Musicians and Finnish music makers, who represented the musicians in the discussions, wanted the money to be distributed based on the loss of income.

However, the model became an equal model, which gave all applicants the same amount of grants regardless of losses. For many musicians, the situation was disappointing, as Taike’s grants were supposed to compensate for the lost income.

“The musicians certainly thought that applying for support was justified, because the government had imposed the restrictions,” explains Tuovinen. “However, that’s not what the grants were intended for, they were emergency support.”

HS reached several artists mentioned in the list, but most refused to comment on the matter. The exception is Apocalyptica’s Eicca Toppinen, who defends her decision.

“Of course I applied for a grant and used it for my own artistic work,” says Toppinen. “I used it to pay normal living expenses so I could compose.”

During the pandemic, Toppinen prepared, among other things Bright & Black – international work, in which the compositions of heavy music composers are adapted for orchestra.

Olavi Uusivirta also received a grant. He says he used the money for living expenses and to financially support his mother, who is on sick pension.

Uusivirta says that he has not applied for large grants before because he has not felt that he needs them. During the corona lock, the situation was different.

“Confidence in the future was not very strong in a situation where practicing the profession was prevented by legislation from month to month,” he says.

“I calculated that I received about 15 percent of the lost earnings in the form of corona subsidies, which I consider reasonable compensation.”

According to Uusivirta, his income grew above average after the end of the corona restrictions, when postponed work accumulated for a short period of time. The sale of houses also contributes to the income of the last tax year.

Uusivirta says that he is ready to return the support granted to him, “if the arts council considers that I have not earned any of the corona grants awarded to me or that they should not have belonged to me”.

Eicca Topppinen considers the whole discussion about supporting the creative industry during the pandemic to be distorted. In his opinion, the field should have been treated like other professions from the beginning, and the financial losses caused should have been compensated as such. He finds resorting to discretionary grants almost insulting.

“It’s absurd if people are put in order according to their income level and things are treated emotionally. The issue was that people were deprived of the right to work, and for that was the right to receive compensation. And I really needed that Taike money. I think it’s strange that this industry still has to justify the right to work,” says Toppinen.

“ “It’s strange that this particular industry still has to justify the right to work.”

I MEAN according to the manager, the calculated system based on income verification, which the music makers wish for, would be very difficult to implement for the cultural and creative field.

“We should then have a separate register of individuals from different fields, and there should be a so-called subjective right to subsidies. It would require changes in the law, and just creating the register would take several years, maybe impossible,” says Tuovinen.

The different situations of different groups of artists are also an obstacle.

“Some visual artist’s exhibition planned for the end of the year in the gallery could be cancelled, and this could result in lost potential for art sales. And at the same time, a successful musician might have a stadium gig or an entire tour cancelled,” he describes.

Tuovinen also has a suggestion for improving the situation. In his opinion, in exceptional circumstances like the pandemic, social security should also apply to the self-employed, which many artists are.

“ Social security should also apply to self-employed people, which many artists are.

About disagreements despite this, the plight of the cultural sector was significantly eased with the corona funds of the Center for the Promotion of the Arts.

In the cultural sector, the average salary normally remains around 20,000 euros, and many professionals almost completely stopped working for a couple of years.

“Yes, that situation has been shocking for most of them. We got a lot of calls where people were on the verge of suicide when all the work was done. For them, even a small grant was a big relief”, assures Tuovinen.

General the grant received based on practice can be paid back if desired.

According to Taike’s statistics, sixty people have returned the corona grant.

There is no one mentioned in the list among them.