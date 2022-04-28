Home page World

An American study reveals frightening numbers of infections with regard to the corona virus in the USA. A vaccine for children under the age of five is still a long time coming.

Washington – On Tuesday, April 26, the US health authority “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”, CDC for short, published the results of its investigations into the pandemic in the United States. These show that almost 60 percent of the population had already had a corona infection by February 2022, and around three quarters of children and young people had been infected so far. While a vaccine for the elderly has been available for several months (see video), approval of a vaccine for children under five is extremely slow.

US Corona study: Immense correction of the number of infections – 1.3 times more cases than registered

For the investigation were like AFP reports that between September 2021 and January 2022 around 75,000 blood samples were tested nationwide every month, with a further 45,000 added in February. The 420,000 samples were then assessed to what extent they had antibodies against the coronavirus that had not been formed as a result of a previous vaccination.

According to the results, a number of 58 percent of the population could be determined who had been infected with the corona virus so far in the pandemic, especially during the peak phase of the omicron variant in winter 2021 there was a significant increase in infections. The authority put the final infection figures in the USA at over 191 million cases – over 100 million more than the previous official figures of around 80 million corona infections. This means that 2.39 times as many people as the registered 0.08 billion have already contracted Corona.

US corona infection numbers: 75 percent of minors affected – vaccine for young children is delayed

According to the CDC, 75 percent of minors would have contracted the corona virus during the period examined. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet approved a vaccine for children under the age of five. Parents “are frustrated, they’re confused, and so am I,” said Senator Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate Health Committee, during an FDA hearing like the one New York Times reported. dr However, Peter Marks, who manages the FDA’s vaccine approval, pointed out that corresponding applications from vaccine manufacturers are still pending. “Bear in mind that we cannot give our assessment until the complete applications are received.”

Appropriate vaccines for the approximately 18,000,000 under-five year olds are currently being worked on at Moderna and Biontech/Pfizer and will soon be submitted for approval. Moderna indicated that it intends to submit corresponding applications by the end of April, while Biontech/Pfizer expects to apply for approval at the end of May. while dr Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, in an interview with CNN+ suggested that the applications should only be examined once both applications were complete, MPs on the Pandemic Committee rate this procedure as suboptimal, as it could unnecessarily delay approval by several weeks. The FDA said it would release a timeline for an external panel of experts to review potential vaccines later this week. (askl)