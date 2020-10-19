Scientists around the world are researching Corona. Well-known researcher has now examined the corona mortality rate – with surprising results.

A new WHO study provides surprising insights into the coronavirus.

provides surprising insights into the coronavirus. She refers to that mortality rate .

. The author has 61 antibody-Studies evaluated.

Kassel – The corona-Crisis keeps the world in suspense. In order to end the pandemic as quickly as possible, scientists all over the world are researching – and there are new findings about this almost every day Coronavirus. Now a new one takes care of it study of the World health organization (WHO) caused a stir. Is apparent corona but not as deadly as virologists around the world thought. This is the result of a current meta study by Stanford University.

New WHO study determines coronavirus death rate

The study comes from the renowned scientist John PA Ioannidis. He is a professor for medicine and epidemiology at the Stanford University. The researcher has for his corona-Study evaluated a total of 61 worldwide antibody studies. So he could roughly estimate the actual infection rate with the Coronavirus find out.

For his assessment of Infectious mortality shared Ioannidis the number of corona– Deaths from the number of people suspected of being infected in a region. The researcher corrected the results of his corona study by the number of those tested antibody-Types. In his calculations he also included preliminary national assessments. Ioannidis got so many different results and averaged them Infectious mortality across 51 locations.

New WHO study: Corona infection mortality rate probably lower than previously assumed

The result: the average Infectious Mortality Rate is 0.23 percent. However, the rate fluctuates between 0.05 and 0.57 percent depending on the size of the population and age group. For comparison: topvirologist Christian Drosten goes from one corona-Infection mortality of around one percent in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute even assumes a mortality rate of 3.1 percent.

The antibody–Studies are not perfect. Study author Ioannidis also admits this. It is not known exactly whether the research results on the corona death rate actually paint a representative picture. Nevertheless: The renowned scientist assumes that most areas have a Infectious mortality of less than 0.2 percent.

According to Ioannidis, the new results of the study show that the coronavirus is deadly than the flu is – but not as dangerous as previously thought. (Jan Wendt)

